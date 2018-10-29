Like mother, like daughter!

Zoe Kravitz literally follows in her famous mother Lisa Bonet’s footsteps with her new Rolling Stone cover.

The 29-year-old actress poses nude for the magazine, holding her cascading hair over her chest in the exact same pose her mother used in her Rolling Stone cover 30 years ago.

“Life | imitates | art,” Kravitz captioned the back-to-back pics comparing her new cover to her mom’s photo shoot from the ‘80s.

Kravitz goes on to explain why she decided to imitate her mom's famous photo shoot. “I’ve always loved that cover so much," she says. "When I think of Rolling Stone, that’s always the image that pops into my head. It’s a really striking image of her. It’s beautiful.”

Bonet, who is now 50, was almost 10 years younger than Kravitz is now when she shot the racy cover.

In the magazine, Kravitz opens up about her famous family, her father is singer Lenny Kravitz, saying, “There’s this Kravitz family thing where people think we’re really cool and serious, which always makes me laugh -- because we’re some of the goofiest people in the world.”

