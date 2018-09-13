Zoë Kravitz has gone completely unretouched in her latest photo shoot.

The Big Little Lies star appears makeup-free on the cover of Harper's BAZAAR's October issue, and in her accompanying interview with the magazine -- conducted by her co-star, Reese Witherspoon -- she gets candid about why she said yes to the shoot, her childhood and her famous family.

Kravitz (who is biracial) grew up in Venice, California, the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, and the granddaughter of actress Roxie Roker.

"When I got older I realized, 'Oh, that’s why it was a big deal that my grandmother was married to a white man on the show [The Jeffersons].' I had mixed parents, so I didn't see it as a big deal," she says of her grandmother's lasting legacy of inspiring change in the '70s. "Then, when I was educated about what the world was like, I was like, 'This is a huge deal.'"

"It was brave of her to go there," she adds. "I don't think her intention was to shake things up. It was actually her truth: She was married to a white man."

Camilla Akrans

While Kravitz has always been real in interviews and on social media, she admits she was a bit terrified to go unretouched during the shoot.

"I was a little scared when they told me," she says. "What scared me most was that I was scared about it. That made me sad."

Witherspoon chimes in, telling Kravitz that photo shoots are often "so arbitrary," and she's had plenty of "weird experiences."

"Sometimes I don't even recognize myself," Witherspoon explains. "I mean, I’m not even sure what I look like anymore!"

Camilla Akrans

And if going completely unretouched wasn't scary enough, Kravitz also posed (and ran!) with wolves. "Funnily enough, I grew up with wolves," she shares. "My mom loves them."

"When I was a kid, we had a half-wolf, half husky and a malamute," she continues. "I grew up with these big dogs, and they were my pals. So it wasn't completely foreign to me, which is funny. Now my mom has two wolf dogs. They are like full-on wolves, they live in this big beautiful pen on the property, and she just has this wonderful connection with them."

Camilla Akrans

Kravitz adds that her mother's relationship with her animals goes "way beyond considering them pets."

"They become her children," she says. "She walks her donkey every day. I'll be talking to my mom on the phone, and all of a sudden she'll go, 'Hey, I gotta go walk the donkey.'"

Fans of Kravitz will get to see her reprise her role as Bonnie Carlson when Big Little Lies returns to HBO for a second season. A premiere date has yet to be announced, but the actress had nothing but amazing things to say about the cast and crew while discussing with Witherspoon how the show is pushing boundaries and opening up opportunities for women in Hollywood.

"Our crew right now, on Big Little Lies, is great," she gushes. "There are so many women on our set -- it's so cool. I feel a different kind of energy, this feminine energy. Not only because the cast is dominated by women, but also because props and costume and grips and lighting and camera operators are too."

"My experience doing all my emotional scenes, I've never felt so safe and supported," she adds. "It's really allowing me to go to a deeper place."

RELATED CONTENT:

Nicole Kidman on 'Big Little Lies' Cast's 'Stronger' Bond Heading Into Season 2 (Exclusive)

Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Last Day of Filming 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 With Never-Before-Seen Pics

Reese Witherspoon Spotted on 'Big Little Lies' Set in LA -- Check Out Her Retro Look!

Related Gallery