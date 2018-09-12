Nicole Kidman is nothing but grateful for getting to do a second season of Big Little Lies.

The HBO drama was only going to be a limited miniseries, until fans wanted more. Now, after wrapping filming for season two, Kidman reflects on the amazing time she had reuniting with her co-stars and working with Meryl Streep.

"I think all of us being together was so beautiful," Kidman told ET at the Michael Kors Collection Spring 2019 New York Fashion Week show on Wednesday. "We've now worked together well over a couple of years and so the bonds between all of us is just deeper and stronger and richer. I miss them. And then to have brought Meryl into that equation, I mean, we would go out all the time! We talk, we help each other. It's just a very strong connection and that's rare, you know. That you get that amount of time, particularly screen time together, and then personal time together."

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

As far as what she hopes fans will like about the new episodes, "I hope it's compelling, I hope it's real, I hope it's entertaining," Kidman shared. "There's a lot of 'I hopes.'"

Last month, Reese Witherspoon commemorated her last day of filming BLL by sharing a slew of behind-the-scenes pics with co-stars Kidman, Streep, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley.

"Feeling so grateful to my #BigLittleLies family on our last day of shooting Season 2! 🌟," Witherspoon captioned her slideshow. "You have all inspired me, supported me, made me laugh & cry. Making the second season even more exciting than the last (I can’t wait for y’all to see it!!)."

"Thank you @HBO and our amazing Director Andrea Arnold! Big love to my sisters @nicolekidman @lauradern @shailenewoodley @zoeisabellakravitz and #MerylStreep. ❤️❤️❤️," she sweetly added.

Witherspoon also spoke with ET last month, after a photo of her throwing an ice cream cone at Streep made its way online.

"It's a top five moment in my career, for sure," she said. "But I can't remember the other four."

See more in the video below!

