Zoe Kravitz is opening up about the shared love that has brought the Big Little Lies cast together as friends.

The 30-year-old actress -- who stars on the HBO drama alongside Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley Laura Dern and, in season two, Meryl Streep -- spoke with ET's Lauren Zima at the Big Little Lies premiere in New York City on Wednesday, where she revealed what connected all the A-listers.

"We all love our wine," Kravitz joked with a smile. "It is the wine that binds us."

While she may have been mostly kidding, Streep previously told ET that she had a great time with her co-stars, and that they all bonded over "lots of big, fabulous, drunken meals together."

Speaking of working (and partying) alongside Streep, Kravitz said the experience was "everything I wanted it to be and more."

"I idolize her, of course, but getting to know her as a human being was even better than I could imagine," Kravitz shared. "[With] her love of storytelling and her love of the craft. It's inspiring to see someone who's been doing it for so long and so well still hungry to do more."

As for the show's forthcoming second season, Kravitz said she actually "didn't see it coming."

"When you sign onto something they say is a one-season thing, you believe them. But here we are!" she said with a laugh.

According to Nicole Kidman, who also spoke with ET at Wednesday's star-studded premiere at Lincoln Center, the second season "explores deeply the different states of being of these women and their partners and their relationships and their families and their children."

Which means fans will get a more complete look at the inner workings of several characters, including Kravtiz's Bonnie Carlson.

Big Little Lies season two premieres June 9 on HBO.

Check out the video below to hear more from Kidman, who also opened up about getting the opportunity to go toe-to-toe with Streep in the upcoming season.

