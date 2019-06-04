Zoë Kravitz Reveals She Developed an Eating Disorder at 13

Zoë Kravitz is opening up about a decade-long eating disorder that began when she was 13 years old.

The Big Little Lies star covers the July issue of British Vogue, in which she talks about what it was like growing up in California with her parents, actress Lisa Bonet and rock superstar Lenny Kravitz.

"School was hard for me," Zoë, now 30, admits. "My peers were wealthy white kids -- jocks and cheerleaders -- and I felt super alienated. On the cusp of being a teenager you're trying to figure out who you are, and when there is no reflection of you anywhere you look, you feel like a freak."

Steven Meisel/British Vogue

Part of that feeling, of not fitting in, is what led to Zoë's eating order. "I think it came from a lot of things," she explains. "My mother was so beautiful and so tiny, I always felt clunky around her, and then my dad was always surrounded by supermodels. ... I was short, and you feel uncomfortable in your skin anyway at that age."

Later in the interview, Zoë also reveals how she met her now-fiancé, Karl Glusman. The two are planning to tie the knot this month after three years together.

"I love that it wasn't on an app and that it wasn't on a movie set," she explains. "My friend knew that I wanted to meet someone -- not even to get serious, I think just to get laid, to be completely honest with you -- and he brought Karl."

"I instantly felt something," she remembers. "Then he turned around and started talking to the blonde girl next to him and I was like, 'Wait, what?' But he later told me that he was just nervous."

See the full feature in the July issue of British Vogue, available on newsstands and digital download Friday, and hear more on Zoë in the video below.

