News

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Are Dating

By Liz Calvario‍
This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.
14:40

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Go Shopping and Fuel Romance Rumo…

02:42

Watch Channing Tatum Hold Sandra Bullock and Jump Into a Pool

03:13

Chrishell Stause Is Dating 'Selling Sunset' Co-Star Jason Oppenh…

03:11

Candace Cameron Bure Says Sorry for 'Sexy' Holy Spirit TikTok Vi…

02:12

‘House of Gucci’ Trailer No. 1

01:47

‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ Star Sandra Lee Shares What Actually Grosses…

05:54

‘Outer Banks’ Season 2: Charles Esten Breaks Down Ward’s Cliffha…

14:24

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’s Malia White Was Hesitant to Return f…

03:03

Kathy Griffin Reveals She's Removing Half of Left Lung After Can…

24:52

Matt Damon Faces Backlash, Billie Eilish Says She Has ‘Terrible …

12:25

'Matilda' Turns 25: Mara Wilson Shares Behind-the-Scenes Secrets…

09:31

'Love Is Blind': Jessica Says Amber and Barnett Blocked Her on S…

04:40

Anne Hathaway on Why Role in ‘The Princess Diaries’ Was a Dream …

07:48

Bazzi on New Music, Overcoming Trauma, and Turning Pain Into Art…

02:38

Jenna Dewan on ‘Postpartum Anxiety’ After Giving Birth to Daught…

02:49

What Ben Affleck's Luxury Gift to Jennifer Lopez Symbolizes

03:08

Olivia Rodrigo Says It’s Been ‘Really Hard’ Watching People ‘Dis…

03:03

Mom of Fetty Wap's Late 4-Year-Old Daughter Shuts Down Report Ab…

01:35

Backstage With Florida Georgia Line and Famous Friends at Their …

New couple alert!

There's a reason Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz have been spending so much time together. A source tells ET, "Zoe and Channing are dating. It started out as a friendship and eventually turned to be more."

The source adds, "The duo was recently spotted at a restaurant in New York City being very affectionate."

The Magic Mike star and The Batman actress first sparked romance rumors after they were spotted together earlier this month on a bike ride around the city. In the photo, 32-year-old Kravitz wrapped her arms around 41-year-old Tatum as he took her for a bike ride. And just this week, the pair was photographed leaving a supermarket in Upstate New York.

However, in late July, Kravitz tagged Tatum in one of her dad Lenny Kravitz's photos, where the rocker shows off his six pack while building a deck outside.

"You auditioning for MM3?" the actress wrote in her father's comment section, tagging Tatum and seemingly referring to a potential third Magic Mike movie.

"I’ve been ready!" Lenny replied, with Tatum adding, "Oh sh*t!! Doing the lords work i see!! Will be calling you shortly to get into your schedule my friend. Hehehe."

The new lovers are currently working together, as Kravitz is directing Tatum in Pussy Island, a thriller she co-wrote.

The news of their romance comes days after Kravitz's divorce from Karl Glusman was officially finalized. ET learned that the judgment on their divorce was filed with a New York court Monday before being entered into the records the following day. 

Tatum was previously linked to Jessie J and was married to Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2019. They share 8-year-old daughter Everly.

For more on Tatum and Kravitz, watch the video above.

RELATED CONTENT:

Channing Tatum & Zoe Kravitz Spotted Shopping Amid Romance Rumors

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Spark New Dating Rumors in NYC: Pic

Channing Tatum Picks Up Sandra Bullock and Jumps Into a Pool

Related Gallery

 