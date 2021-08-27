Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Are Dating
New couple alert!
There's a reason Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz have been spending so much time together. A source tells ET, "Zoe and Channing are dating. It started out as a friendship and eventually turned to be more."
The source adds, "The duo was recently spotted at a restaurant in New York City being very affectionate."
The Magic Mike star and The Batman actress first sparked romance rumors after they were spotted together earlier this month on a bike ride around the city. In the photo, 32-year-old Kravitz wrapped her arms around 41-year-old Tatum as he took her for a bike ride. And just this week, the pair was photographed leaving a supermarket in Upstate New York.
However, in late July, Kravitz tagged Tatum in one of her dad Lenny Kravitz's photos, where the rocker shows off his six pack while building a deck outside.
"You auditioning for MM3?" the actress wrote in her father's comment section, tagging Tatum and seemingly referring to a potential third Magic Mike movie.
"I’ve been ready!" Lenny replied, with Tatum adding, "Oh sh*t!! Doing the lords work i see!! Will be calling you shortly to get into your schedule my friend. Hehehe."
The new lovers are currently working together, as Kravitz is directing Tatum in Pussy Island, a thriller she co-wrote.
The news of their romance comes days after Kravitz's divorce from Karl Glusman was officially finalized. ET learned that the judgment on their divorce was filed with a New York court Monday before being entered into the records the following day.
Tatum was previously linked to Jessie J and was married to Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2019. They share 8-year-old daughter Everly.
For more on Tatum and Kravitz, watch the video above.
