The Ellen DeGeneres Show aired its final premiere episode Monday and it looks like season 19 is already filled with surprises. DeGeneres kicked off the show by giving guest, Jimmy Kimmel, a plastic donkey that could eject cigarettes from its behind, compelling Kimmel to give the talk show host an unforgettable gift of his own.

"I have something for you," the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host said to DeGeneres. "No!," she replied.

Kimmel quelled DeGeneres' fears after confirming that he brought her a "traditional gift," as a parting presenting for hosting her beloved show for 19 years.

"It's a traditional gift. You know, the traditional gift for 19 years," Kimmel explained. "You know what it is?," he asked before making the big reveal.

"It is a Kardashian!," Kimmel announced before Kim Kardashian walked out to surprise DeGeneres, giving her a hug.

"I'm excited to be here," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum said. "I'm all yours."

"I have my very own Kardashian! I want to collect them all!," an excited DeGeneres joked.

Kardashian isn't the only celeb joining DeGeneres for her big, final premiere week, Tiffany Haddish, Kelly Clarkson, Imagine Dragons, and Charli and Dixie D’Amelio will all be on the show as she kicks off the show's last and 19th season.

On Monday's episode, DeGeneres, dressed in an all-pink outfit, shared her excitement at having a masked-up live audience. "For those of you tuning in for the very first time, I'm Ellen. Don't get too attached, this is my last season," she jokes. "This is my last first show, which means this is my last first time I will walk out here, and it's my last first monologue, and it's the last first time I'm going to mention my last first time."

Earlier this year, DeGeneres announced that the talk show would end in 2022, explaining that as a "creative person" the show no longer posed as a challenge for her. Despite the long-running show coming to an end with season 19, DeGeneres promised viewers that she and her team would deliver "a fantastic final season."

Season 19 of The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays, at 4:00 p.m. ET/PT.

