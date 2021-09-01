The Ellen DeGeneres Show is returning for its final season and its last roundup of guests might be the show's most star-studded yet. Returning with a fully-vaccinated studio audience for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, season 19 will kick off with the show's very first guest in 2003, Jennifer Aniston, who will be making her 23rd appearance on the show, and fellow talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel, who will be back for the 20th time. Kim Kardashian will join Ellen DeGeneres for her first sit-down interview since wrapping Keeping Up with the Kardashians, with Tiffany Haddish and Imagine Dragons helping the talk show host celebrate premiere week.

Upcoming guests for the show's final season include Melissa McCarthy, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Julianne Moore and Melissa Etheridge.

In addition to a powerhouse lineup for guests to enjoy, DeGeneres will also be celebrating and thanking her fans for their support and love throughout the years. The final season will be a walk down memory lane for the longtime talk show host as she checks in on extraordinary human interest stories that touched viewers worldwide, reminisces about past celebrity appearances and the always epic Ellen DeGeneres Show surprises.

Doug Inglish/ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Earlier this year, DeGeneres announced that the talk show would end in 2022, explaining that as a "creative person" the show no longer posed as a challenge for her. Despite the long-running show coming to an end with season 19, DeGeneres promised viewers that she and her team would deliver "a fantastic final season."

"It will be a season where I truly get to say, 'Thank you. Thank you all,'" she teased at the time. "Every day will be a celebration. There will be a lot of surprises, there will be trips down memory lane, and a few detours through Why Did I Wear That Alley."

Season 19 of The Ellen DeGeneres Show begins Monday, Sept. 13.

RELATED CONTENT

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Talks ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Final Season (Exclusive)

'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Unveils New Promo for Upcoming Final Season

Tiffany Haddish Reacts to Possibly Replacing Ellen Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres Reveals Why She's Ending Her Daytime Talk Show in First TV Interview This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery