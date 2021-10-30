Kris Jenner Reveals Why She Was Nervous About Kim Kardashian Hosting 'SNL'
How Kim Kardashian's Friends and Family Reacted to Her SNL Debut…
Kanye West Is Helping Kim Kardashian Prepare for 'SNL' Hosting D…
Kim Kardashian's Kids Troll Her by Listening to Song 'JAM' on Re…
Scott Disick Is ‘Not Happy At All’ About Kourtney Kardashian's E…
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Sister Kourtney's Hilarious Hidden Tale…
Scott Disick 'Trying to Get Under Kourtney's Skin' After Travis …
Angelina Jolie and Kids Attend ‘Eternals’ Premiere, Tiffany Hadd…
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Daughter Penelope's Goth Halloween Lo…
Kim Kardashian Reveals the Meanest Thing North Has Said to Her a…
Machine Gun Kelly Reacts to Pete Davidson Impersonating Him on ‘…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Engaged!
Kim Kardashian Preps for 'SNL' Debut, Justin Bieber Wants to Hav…
Scott Disick Spotted With Kardashian Family Following Alleged DM…
Travis Barker Gets Tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian's Lips to Cover…
Kardashians, Addison Rae and More React to Kourtney Kardashian a…
What Kris Jenner Thinks of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker…
Kardashian Kids Attend Kylie Jenner's Halloween Dinner Party
Kristen Stewart on Her 'Spencer' Transformation, Kourtney and Tr…
Adele Ranks Beyonce’s Albums, Khloe Kardashian Teases Family’s N…
Kris Jenner was holding her breath when Kim Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live. On Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 65-year-old Kardashian/Jenner matriarch revealed why she was nervous for her 41-year-old daughter to host the iconic sketch series.
"My daughter, I love her so much, but she was on Dancing With the Stars and couldn't put two steps together," Kris quipped of Kim's 2008 DWTS run, during which she was the third contestant to be eliminated.
"Now she's on another really major show, and I was a bit nervous, thinking, 'Please, let's go back to dancing,'" Kris continued. "She's not a comedian."
Kris needn't have worried, though, as she was thrilled with Kim's SNL performance -- even with the jokes the SKIMS founder told about her family.
"The things that she said, the jokes she told, were so obviously silly to us as a family that it was just worth mentioning and making fun of," Kris explained. "We don't take ourselves too seriously. We know how to be in on the joke and have a good time. She ran every joke by every single one of us."
After Kim hosted the Oct. 9 episode of SNL, a source told ET that the reality star had "an incredible time" during the gig.
"Her family and friends are so proud of her and thought she was hilarious," the source said. "She felt supported by them and feels confident in how she did. It was so nice for her to have her close friends and family there and cheering her on... Kim is really happy with how everything went."
Watch the video below for more on Kim's time on SNL.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kim Kardashian Calls Ex Kanye West the 'Most Inspirational Person'
Kim Kardashian's Family Sends Her 41st Birthday Tributes
Debra Messing Responds To Backlash Around Kim Kardashian 'SNL' Tweet
Related Gallery