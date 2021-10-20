Debra Messing is setting the record straight on her "seemingly shady" tweet where she questioned why Kim Kardashian West was hosting Saturday Night Live. In a new interview on Tamron Hall Wednesday, Messing said it was never her intention to "troll" the reality TV star.

"Well, I was not intending to troll her, and you know if anybody took it that way, I apologize. That was never my intention. She is this phenomenon. I mean, you know, she is a cultural icon," Messing told Tamron Hall.

As someone who grew up watching the sketch comedy series, Messing said that she was used to someone hosting or performing on the show when they had something coming out but was confused as to what Kardashian was promoting.

"I am someone who grew up with SNL. I love comedy, and they have had, for decades, this sort of formula," she explained. "And I noticed that they changed the formula, and I was like, ‘Oh, does she have a new TV show coming out? Does she have a book coming out? Is she in a movie?’ And she didn't have anything coming out. Actually, her TV show had just wrapped. So, I was just confused."

The Will & Grace alum continued, "You know I have been living under a rock. I don't have my finger on the pulse of pop culture. So, I was like, 'Okay. Has she been doing something on the side that I'm not aware of because I've been so focused on activism?' And clearly, it was interpreted differently."

"I watched her, and I thought she was amazing, and I was rooting for her," she added. “If you know me, and you follow me, then you know that I consistently lift up women. I support women. So, you know, I hope that people understand that was never my intention."

In September, Messing reposted the news of the 40-year-old reality star's hosting gig on Twitter, writing, Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?"

Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something? https://t.co/WYrobkv8Fi — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) September 22, 2021

During Kardashian's Oct. 9 episode, she took jabs at ex, Kanye West, made fun of her famous sisters and even her sex tape. A source told ET the mother of four was thrilled with how it all turned.

"Kim had an incredible time hosting SNL," the source said. "Her family and friends are so proud of her and thought she was hilarious. She felt supported by them and feels confident in how she did. It was so nice for her to have her close friends and family there and cheering her on, including Kanye."

According to our source, the rapper was in the audience during Kim's opening monologue and later went backstage, but he didn't attend the after-party.

"Kim is really happy with how everything went," the source added.

RELATED CONTENT

Debra Messing Questions Why Kim Kardashian Is Hosting 'SNL'

'SNL': Kim Kardashian Makes Hosting Debut With Hilarious Jab at Kanye

Kanye West Is Helping Kim Kardashian Prepare for 'SNL' Hosting Debut (Source)

How Kim Kardashian's Friends and Family Reacted to Her SNL Debut (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery