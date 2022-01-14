Kanye West Disses Pete Davidson in New Song

Kanye "Ye" West is still not happy about Pete Davidson dating his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West, and he makes it crystal clear in his new diss track.

The rapper drags the SNL comedian in a new track dubbed "My Life Was Never Eazy," featuring The Game. A portion of the audio is making the rounds on social media, and this particular lyric has got everyone's attention: "God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**."

In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee, West offered some details about his feelings over Kardashian West's budding romance with Davidson.

Kanye disses Pete Davidson on his new song "My Life Was Never Eazy" 😬 pic.twitter.com/4sfmhBPiKK — Squirt Reynolds (@SquirtReynoIds) January 14, 2022

"How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me and everybody's like, 'Aw, that's cool,'" he said. "... I'm about family, you know, just me and my kids parenting and, I mean, my kids' mom, you know, we not together. I'm still gonna be the best dad but when you do little nuances like, I'm not gonna be like Jackie Robinson where you gotta spit on my, spit on me while I'm trying to, like, hit a home run."

While West appears to be waging war with Davidson, a source tells ET it's practically the exact opposite when it comes to how Kardashian West is feeling about her estranged husband cozying up with Julia Fox.

"Kanye absolutely hates that Pete and Kim are dating and despises the idea of Kim being with someone else," the source said. "He is definitely not cool with it. Kim could honestly care less about the women Kanye dates."

A big reason why Kardashian West is not sweating over West's newest romance is rooted in Davidson bringing out a side of her that she loves.

"Kim and Pete are always laughing together and are constantly in hysterics," the source added. "Pete brings out a side of Kim that she loves. She adores Pete's sense of humor, and their chemistry is on another level."

What makes Davidson incredibly likable is his authenticity.

"Kim likes that he is so authentically himself," the source tells ET. "He's also really sweet and always puts Kim first. They get along wonderfully and share a really special bond. Pete loves that Kim is such a great, hands-on mom and also a boss. She has created an empire and Pete really respects that she has been able to balance, multiple successful businesses and a stressful divorce all at the same time."

For West's part, a source told ET that he is being so public with his romance with Fox in order to make Kardashian West jealous. And now, it seems, the diss track is his latest attempt to continue stirring the pot.

According to TMZ, the new track is set to drop Friday night at 9 p.m. PT. There's also growing speculation the track will also be featured in "Donda 2" and on The Game's Drillmatic album.

For what it's worth, this is the second time an artist mentions the comedian by name in one of their tracks. Fans will recall Ariana Grande famously dropped Davidson's name in "Thank You, Next" in her farewell letter to the men she previously dated.

