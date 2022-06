Kim Kardashian is gushing about her romance with Pete Davidson. On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 41-year-old SKIMS founder tells her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, about her deep physical connection with the former Saturday Night Live star.

"When I turned 40, everyone said it’s the best sex of your life. And so far..." Kim said, petering off before offering a wink and a laugh to her sisters.

It's not just in the bedroom where things work for the couple. Kim revealed to her sisters that she just wants to "be happy and live" amid the beginning stages of her romance with Pete, 28.

"That’s what I’m doing. That’s what I just keep on saying, happiness, peace, Zen, laughter," she said. "It’s all I want and I got it."

While she certainly appreciates her boyfriend's sense of humor, Kim told her sisters that, though everyone thinks her relationship with Pete is "a hysterical comedy show at all times," it's actually really "normal."

"I never knew you could just be so happy watching TV series or go to the gym, from someone that I never thought would go to the gym or had been to the gym before," she said, before describing an unexpected romantic gesture from her beau.

"I had this big pimple on my nose and I kept on complaining about this pimple... One thing that we seriously have in common is we’re obsessed with skin care and dermatologists and beauty products," Kim shared. "I fell asleep at 8:30, I was so tired, and I woke up with dried pimple medicine on my nose. He put it on for me in my sleep."

All of the positive things combined left Kim delighted in the knowledge that she's "not chasing anything," which she called "the best feeling."

Later in the episode, as Kim took the inaugural flight on her private plane to the Dominican Republic for her Sports Illustrated photo shoot, she offered her boyfriend a FaceTime tour of her aircraft. When she got off the phone with Pete, Kim couldn't help but reflect on all the positive things in her life.

"I just feel like I’m embarking on this new journey," she said in a confessional. "This is the year about me, and to do what I want, and what makes me happy. It almost feels like this is a dream come true."

New episodes of The Kardashians stream on Hulu every Thursday.

