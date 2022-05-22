Kim Kardashian Supports Pete Davidson Amid 'SNL' Exit

Kim Kardashian may be in Italy, but she was at Studio 8H in spirit as Pete Davidson bid farewell to Saturday Night Live. Kardashian took to her Instagram Story Saturday to share a collage of photos from Davidson's time on the long-running sketch comedy series -- the place where they kicked off their romance during her Oct. 2021 hosting debut.

The collage featured photos of Davidson over his 8-year stint on SNL, from various sketches to his always hilarious appearances on "Weekend Update" alongside hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che.

Instagram/kimkardashian

Davidson made his final appearance as an SNL cast member over the weekend. He addressed his departure during the show's "Weekend Update" segment.

"Hello, Colin and Che and millions of people only watching to see if I bring up Kanye," Davidson said, as he opened up his farewell -- which marks his first live appearance on the show in several months.

"Yeah, you had a weird year," Jost replied.

"Yeah. I just -- I never imagined this would be my life," Davidson shared. "Look at me when I started here. Back then I was just like a skinny kid and no one knew what race I was. Like now, everyone knows I'm white because I became hugely successful while barely showing up to work."

When asked what he would miss most about his time on the show, Davidson said he would definitely miss the show's iconic creator and producer, Lorne Michaels.

"He really always gives me the best advice," Davidson shared. "This is all true. I'll never forget. I called him when I got engaged. I was like, 'Lorne, I just got engaged to Ariana Grande after dating her for two weeks.' He goes, 'Oh, well hold on for dear life.' It's a true story."

"And then when I auditioned for SNL he said, 'I don't think you're right for this show, so let's screw this up together,'" Davidson added. "And that's exactly what we did! And that's why people who don't think I deserve the job shouldn't really hate me since we have so much in common. Like, if anything, I should inspire hope that literally anyone can be on Saturday Night Live."

Davidson concluded on an emotional note, sharing, "I appreciate SNL, and Lorne for never giving up on me and believing in me and allowing me to have a place that, like, I could call home with memories that will last a lifetime, so thank you guys."

Davidson confirmed Saturday afternoon that he would be leaving the show, alongside fellow departing castmembers Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney.

Davidson joined SNL in 2014 at age 20, making him one of the youngest stars to ever join the cast in the show’s 47-year history.

Kardashian's support of Davidson comes just days after a source told ET that the SKIMS founder sees a "promising" future with the comedian.

"Kim and Pete are doing great. She definitely foresees a strong, healthy and promising future with him. He is so respectful of her and treats her like an absolute queen. He is completely enamored by her beauty and talent," the source shared before adding that things between the pair are "easy" and "fun."

"Things between Kim and Pete are easy, seamless and fun," the source continued. "They are completely themselves around each other and Kim feels incredibly comfortable, protected and secure when she's with Pete."

