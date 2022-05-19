Kim Kardashian 'Foresees' a 'Promising Future' With Pete Davidson, Says Source
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are doing better than ever. A source tells ET that the couple "are doing great" and that Kim foresees a "strong, healthy and promising future" with him.
"Kim and Pete are doing great. She definitely foresees a strong, healthy and promising future with him. He is so respectful of her and treats her like an absolute queen. He is completely enamored by her beauty and talent," the source shared. "He thinks she's an awesome mom and would more than likely take their relationship to the next level in a heartbeat, but Kim isn't quite there yet."
The source noted that Kim has a lot of "unresolved issues" she still needs to sort out with her ex, Kanye "Ye" West first, but added that solidifying their relationship further is "a definite possibility down the road."
Pete is so taken with the SKIMS founder, that he got a tattoo in honor of Kim and her kids. The new ink, which spells out KNSCP, is the first initial of Kim and her children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and 2-year-old Psalm's names.
"Pete knows how important Kim's kids are to her and he wanted to get a tattoo that included her of course, but also something that honored how much respect he has for Kim and her family," the source explained.
The tattoo is a sore spot with Kanye however, with the source adding that the Donda 2 rapper "can't stand it."
"Pete's tattoo and relationship with Kim still upsets Kanye and he can't stand it. He has been trying to focus on himself and heal in his own ways," they said, noting that while it's tough for Kanye, Kim's family loves how much Pete loves her children.
"The family are all totally obsessed with Pete and absolutely adore the fact that he has so much love for Kim and her little ones. They 100 percent approve," the source added.
Drama with Kanye aside, the source said that things between the pair are "easy, seamless and fun."
"Things between Kim and Pete are easy, seamless and fun," the source said. "They are completely themselves around each other and Kim feels incredibly comfortable, protected and secure when she's with Pete."
Kim and Pete have been dating since October. After making their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner last month, the couple attended their first Met Gala together, with Kim calling Pete "handsome" in his Met Gala look.
For more on the couple, check out the video below.
