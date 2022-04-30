Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Make Red Carpet Debut at White House Correspondents' Dinner
Live on Saturday night, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are red carpet official! The couple stepped out for the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C., on Saturday evening.
Kim, 41, stunned in a shimmery silver dress by Balenciaga Couture. The Kardashians star brought extra sparkle and shine with earrings and a ring by Lorraine Schwartz. Keeping it chic, the SKIMS founder rocked a soft glam and her long dark tresses in a wet wavy look.
Pete, 28, looked dapper in a Prada suit with a skinny tie and classic black and white vans and dark black sunglasses. The couple walked the carpet showing minimal PDA. Pete let his lady shine, as he stepped to the side and allowed the cameras to capture solo shots.
The reality TV star attended the event as a guest of ABC, almost a month after the release of The Kardashians on Hulu. Pete and Kim are in good company at the event, also known as Nerd Prom, as President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and more were in attendance. Trevor Noah hosted the event, that made its official return after a two-year hiatus.
Kim and Pete were first linked in October, and have been going strong ever since. Last month, a source told ET that "Kim is head over heels for Pete."
"They are in a great place in their relationship and she is so happy. Her family loves him too," the source said. "...Things happened organically between them and they're both really glad they have each other."
