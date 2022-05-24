Why Caitlyn Jenner Is 'Really Into' Pete Davidson With Kim Kardashian

Caitlyn Jenner is here for Kete! In an appearance on The Pivot Podcast, Jenner shared why she's "really into" her stepdaughter, Kim Kardashian, and Pete Davidson as a couple.

"Actually, I'm really into Pete right now, with Kim," Jenner shared.

She continued, "We got a comedian in the family. Yay! We need a comedian in the family. We don't need more rappers, we need comedians in the family."

The former Olympian shared that she gave Davidson her stamp of approval after meeting him and spending time with the couple at her Malibu home.

"But Pete is -- they came over the other day, 'cause I told Kim, 'C'mon, I haven't even met him yet,' so she brought him over and we spent a couple hours here at the house together and very different than what she would normally date, but Kimberly has been through a lot with the guys she's been with."

While Jenner noted that Davidson is not Kardashian's usual type, he comes as a breath of fresh air after her complicated marriage to Kanye "Ye" West.

"Especially, Kanye," she continued. "Very complicated guy. I really liked Kanye. I got along with him so well. Two of us did great together, and through even when I transitioned, he was so on my side, lovin' it, but he was very difficult to live with."

Jenner said Davidson is "180 degrees the other direction" from West.

"I mean, first of all, he treats her so well," she said. "And, when they were over here, Kim is so happy. And Kim deserves to be happy."

"She's been through a hell of a lot in her life," Jenner continued. A hell of a lot. And she deserves happiness. And that made me happy. I said, 'Ok, good. I like Pete.' I can crack some jokes with them."

When it comes to her children and their partners, Jenner said at the end of the day, she just wants to make sure they're being treated well.

"The only thing I want, is, I want any of these guys to treat them well, number 1," Jenner maintained. "I don't want any bullsh*t. You treat 'em well and make them happy."

Jenner's seal of approval comes after a source told ET that Kardashian's family is "totally obsessed" with the comedian.

"The family are all totally obsessed with Pete and absolutely adore the fact that he has so much love for Kim and her little ones," the source shared. "They 100 percent approve."

Things between the couple, the source added, are "easy, seamless and fun," and the reality TV star foresees a future with Davidson.

"They are completely themselves around each other and Kim feels incredibly comfortable, protected and secure when she's with Pete," the source noted. "She definitely foresees a strong, healthy and promising future with him. He is so respectful of her and treats her like an absolute queen."

RELATED CONTENT

Kim Kardashian Supports Pete Davidson Amid 'SNL' Exit

Kim Kardashian 'Foresees' a 'Promising Future' With Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian Shares Kanye West's Critique on Her Style Post-Split

Kim Kardashian Says Boyfriend Pete Davidson Looks 'So Handsome' in Met Gala Look This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery