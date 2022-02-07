Pete Davidson Publicly Refers to Kim Kardashian as His 'Girlfriend' for the First Time
Putting a label on their romance. After several months of dating, Pete Davidson just recently called Kim Kardashian West his "girlfriend" for the first time during an interview.
The Saturday Night Live star was speaking with PEOPLE (The TV Show!) about his upcoming Super Bowl commercial, and the 28-year-old actor opened up about his personal life and his experiences in the media spotlight.
"I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set," Davidson reflected. "Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much."
Davidson and Kardashian, 41, sparked romance rumors in October -- shortly after she made her SNL hosting debut -- and confirmed their relationship in a series of PDA-packed dinner dates the following month.
The romance between the pair comes amid Kardashian's increasingly contentious divorce from estranged husband Kanye West, and follows Davidson's string of high-profile romances -- including an engagement to Ariana Grande, which was called off in October 2018.
However, despite the media scrutiny and intense fan interest, Davidson said that it hasn't had much of an impact on his actual day-to-day life.
"Once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it might be hard to get Dunkin' Donuts," Davidson said. "But other than that, it's pretty fine."
"It's not awful. It could be way worse," he added quickly.
Late last month, Davidson spent a fun evening with his girlfriend and her sister, Khloe Kardashian, when they all went out for dinner, followed by a fun escape room experience.
An eyewitness told ET at the time that the group "was super low-key" during dinner and that they stayed under the radar.
"Pete and Kim look so genuinely happy together," the eyewitness said. "They looked as though they are really digging each other and having such a blast. Pete sat on Kim's right side and the whole time her body was tilted facing him. They were smiling and giggling with each other throughout the night."
