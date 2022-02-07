Watch Pete Davidson Get Tackled by Jerod Mayo in Super Bowl Spot
Countdown to Super Bowl LVI: Cincinnati Bengals vs. L.A. Rams
Eric Decker, Nick Lachey and More Celebs React to NFL Playoffs
Snoop Dogg Reveals Surprise Gifts for Couple Who Returned His Lo…
Janet Jackson Reveals She Asked Justin Timberlake to Keep Quiet …
'90 Day Fiancé': Loren and Alexei on Their New Spinoff and Son A…
How Lady Gaga Is Approaching New Projects After 'House of Gucci'…
Oliver Hudson Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘The Cleaning Lady…
'Wipeout' Contestants Fight Their Way Through Obstacle Course to…
How John Cena Brought a Likeability Factor to His ‘Peacemaker’ C…
‘Yellowjackets’: Everything to Know Before Season 1 Finale
Oscars 2022: Who Will Host?
'This Is Us' Sneak Peek: Jack Is Worried His Kids Will Forget Hi…
Darcey and Georgi Open up About Their Issues at Couples Therapy …
Denzel Washington Pays Tribute to Sidney Poitier (Exclusive)
Jamie Lynn Spears on Britney's Conservatorship and Finding Her O…
‘Fame’ Cast Reunites as They Celebrate the Show’s 40th Anniversa…
Bernice King Reflects on Her Father Martin Luther King Jr.'s Leg…
Heidi Klum on Snoop Dogg Collab for New Song (Exclusive)
'Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham Speaks Out Following Arrest After All…
Pete Davidson is tackling food waste -- or rather getting tackled. The Saturday Night Live comedian stars in a Hellmann’s commercial with NFL player Jerod Mayo, making this his first Super Bowl spot.
In the ad, Mayo takes it upon himself to combat food waste. In the process, he sacks a few unsuspecting folks who think they’re going to get away with tossing perfectly good food in the garbage.
After tackling a man who is thinking about tossing bread, a woman who believes she’s done with her potatoes, and a grandmother who is considering getting rid of a chicken, Jerod finally meets Pete.
While the comedian is enjoying chips with his “Ma” at a Super Bowl party, Jerod enters the party ready to sack away some more waste.
Instead, Pete lets him know that things are all under control and that there is no need to tackle his mother.
After noting to his mom that Mayo is "a big guy,” the 28-year-old star is the final victim of the unsuspected sack. After taking the hit like a true champ, Jerod tells Pete, he just “had to.”
The comedian responds, “I get it, I’m very hittable.”
Hellmann's longstanding mission has been to reduce food waste, and the new ad will highlight how the Super Bowl is the second most wasteful food day in the United States. The brand will also reveal other celebs who are working to tackle the issue.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals to Shop Ahead of The Big Game
Megan Thee Stallion Will 'Manifest' Performing at Super Bowl Halftime
Super Bowl 2022: How to Watch, Date, Time, Halftime Show and More