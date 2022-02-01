Megan Thee Stallion is all about the power of manifestation.

The 26-year-old rapper has been staying behind closed doors and working hard on all her projects. Her latest endeavor, working on a Super Bowl commercial and manifesting a halftime performance.

"I like to surprise the hotties. I don't like to tell them too much," teases Megan while chatting with ET's Kevin Frazier about the upcoming game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, as well as her Frito-Lay's Flamin' Hot Super Bowl ad. "I definitely been a little absent on social media 'cause I've been getting my mind right, I've been working on my music. So this year when I finally do pop back out it's gonna be like, 'She was really working.'"

"I am very excited for the Super Bowl halftime show, this will be my first year actually attending the Super Bowl too," she continues. "Like this is such a historic event. I'm so ready, like, this is such a big moment for hip-hop, so I'm excited."

It will definitely be a hip-hop celebration when Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar take the stage during the halftime show. But what are the chances of seeing the Hot Girl Summer make an appearance?

"I don't know what you want me to say. Like a surprise is supposed to be a surprise," she says with a laugh. "We're gonna manifest that Megan Thee Stallion will be performing at the Super Bowl halftime show soon, whenever they will have me. But we will manifest that so remember this day, hotties! We said we were gonna perform at halftime."

Whether she makes an appearance during the main musical event or not, Megan will be seen during the coveted commercial breaks.

"Being in a Super Bowl commercial in 2022, I feel like everybody keeps asking me, 'OK, Megan when did you feel like you made it?' I mean, now I feel like maybe I am kinda famous," she cracks. "All the men in my family, like, maybe if they don't listen to my music, I feel like when they watching the Super Bowl they can [be] like, 'Yeah, this is my niece! This my cousin, yes! I wasn't listening to that song, but you see my niece up there!'"

As for her partnership with the spicy snacks, she says, "First of all, I've been eating hot everything all my life... I was the girl in the morning at school eating Hot Cheetos for breakfast. So I feel like it's only right that we came together and I'm the hot girl. I'm everything hot, so why would I not be working with Flamin' Hot?"

Megan shares that filming the ads were "just like a big party" and she and her team were "always laughing, always talking, always trying to make sure I'm on point while being goofy at the same time."

2022 is gearing up to be a big year for Megan, who is also scheduled to perform at this year's Coachella. She'll be taking the stage on Day Two of the two weekend festival, Saturday April 16 and April 23.

"All I can say is, it's definitely gonna be some new hot stuff by the time Coachella is here," she teases.

Super Bowl 2022 will take place Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. For more on the upcoming game and halftime show, see below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Super Bowl 2022: How to Watch, Date, Time, Halftime Show and More

Megan Thee Stallion Awarded Humanitarian Award in Houston

Megan Thee Stallion Graduates from Texas Southern University

Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show: Get a First Look! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery