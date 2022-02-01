Super Bowl 2022: How to Watch the Rams vs. Bengals Game Online, Halftime Show and More
Countdown to Super Bowl LVI: Cincinnati Bengals vs. L.A. Rams
Time to put in your order for wings and beer and scope out your favorite spot on the couch. That's right, football's biggest night is almost here! With the NFL playoffs finished determining the season's finalists, Super Bowl 2022 is right around the corner.
In less than two weeks, we'll get another chance to watch the National Football League crown a champion in Super Bowl LVI at the brand new home of the Rams and Chargers -- SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. If you're feeling confused about the who, what, where and when of it all, ET has you covered. We have all the details of where to tune in for the big game day.
Once again, your Super Bowl LVI plans for 2022 might be a little different, but we know you'll still want to catch all the excitement. NBC will air this year’s Super Bowl, which can be streamed live on Peacock’s premium tier, in addition to the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com. Here is everything you need to know from date and kickoff time to more places to watch, plus all the details on the halftime show.
When is the Super Bowl? Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will play at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET.
How to watch/stream: NBC is the home of Super Bowl LVI, so on TV, head there. There are also multiple places to stream the game. Streaming will be available on Peacock, SlingTV, fuboTV and Hulu Plus.
Don't have the right apps? Subscribe now.
Who is playing in the Super Bowl? The playoffs determined that the Los Angeles Rams will be going up against the Cincinnati Bengals on the big day.
Who is singing the national anthem? This special game spotlight has yet to be announced, but last year, Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan delivered a super memorable "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the game, followed by a rendition of "America The Beautiful" from H.E.R. We can't wait to see who shows up to SoFi Stadium this year.
Who is playing the halftime show? Get ready to "Lose Yourself" in the star-packed halftime show, played by Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.
Everything we know about The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.
How to watch all the Super Bowl commercials: Companies have been keeping their commercials close to the vest this year, with no teasers to be found. But check back in, because ET has our eyes peeled and ready to show you all our favorite spots as soon as they hit the air.
How to throw a socially distant Super Bowl party: Like everything else in the past two years, the Super Bowl has changed, but that doesn't mean you can't still adapt and enjoy yourself! Check out ET's guide for everything you need to have the perfect socially distanced Super Bowl party.
In the meantime, check out some of the best Super Bowl commercials from last year.
