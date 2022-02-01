On Feb. 13, the Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Los Angeles Rams for the title of the NFL Championship at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Bengals fans, you know you need to rock black and orange for the big game, wherever you're watching it from. No matter if you're part of Who Dey Nation or just think Joe Burrow is cute, you deserve to rock Bengals gear. Luckily, we've found the best official Bengals merch out there right now. But time is running out.

The countdown to the NFL championship football game has begun. Now is the time to buy Bengals merch including official Bengals hats, t-shirts, sweatshirts, slippers, kitchen things you need to host a viewing party, jewelry and more.

Shop our picks below.

NFL Charcoal Relaxed-Fit T-shirt Team Fan Apparel via Amazon NFL Charcoal Relaxed-Fit T-shirt Wear this shirt and look extra FAN-tastic while you sing the Bengals fight song. "Touchdown Bengals, get some points upon that board and win a game for Cincinnati!" $28 Buy Now

Siskiyou Sports NFL Rhinestone Earrings Siskiyou via Amazon Siskiyou Sports NFL Rhinestone Earrings If you're looking to add some sparkle to your Bengals game day outfit, try these earrings. These rhinestone one-inch hoop earrings feature a floating Bengals logo. They are made with hypoallergenic fishhook posts. $10 Buy Now

NFL Plastic Snack Helmet HSN NFL Plastic Snack Helmet This NFL plastic snack helmet will be the most festive snack bowl at your Big Game viewing party. The removable trays are dishwasher safe. $60 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch Super Bowl 2022: Date, Streaming, Halftime Show and More

17 NFL Merch Items to Get in Time for the Playoffs

Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022: Watch the Epic Trailer

The Best TV Deals to Shop Ahead of the Super Bowl

The Best Air Fryer Deals: Save on Cosori, Dash, Ninja and More