Cincinnati Bengals Merch for the Big Game: Fan-Favorite Jerseys, Hats and Team Gear

By Lily Rose‍
On Feb. 13, the Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Los Angeles Rams for the title of the NFL Championship at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. 

Bengals fans, you know you need to rock black and orange for the big game, wherever you're watching it from. No matter if you're part of Who Dey Nation or just think Joe Burrow is cute, you deserve to rock Bengals gear. Luckily, we've found the best official Bengals merch out there right now. But time is running out.

The countdown to the NFL championship football game has begun. Now is the time to buy Bengals merch including official Bengals hats, t-shirts, sweatshirts, slippers, kitchen things you need to host a viewing party, jewelry and more.

Shop our picks below.

NFL Charcoal Relaxed-Fit T-shirt
NFL Charcoal Relaxed-Fit T-shirt
Team Fan Apparel via Amazon
NFL Charcoal Relaxed-Fit T-shirt
Wear this shirt and look extra FAN-tastic while you sing the Bengals fight song. "Touchdown Bengals, get some points upon that board and win a game for Cincinnati!"
$28
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams Fanatics Branded Women's Super Bowl LVI Matchup Tickets Please V-Neck
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams Fanatics Branded Women's Super Bowl LVI Matchup Tickets Please V-Neck T-Shirt
Fanatics
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams Fanatics Branded Women's Super Bowl LVI Matchup Tickets Please V-Neck
Worried about spilling queso dip down your new duds? This lightweight tee is machine washable. 
$38
Team Slogan Short Sleeve
Team Slogan Short Sleeve
Team Fan Apparel via Amazon
Team Slogan Short Sleeve
Are you part of Who Dey Nation? This pre-shrunk Bengals T-shirt is made with ringspun cotton and polyester. 
$28
Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals Nike Super Bowl LVI Bound Name and Number Shirt
Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals Nike Super Bowl LVI Bound Name and Number Shirt
Fanatics
Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals Nike Super Bowl LVI Bound Name and Number Shirt
Wear this jersey to show your love for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as you watch him try to go all the way Feb. 13. 
$42
Team Fan Apparel NFL Game Day Hooded Sweatshirt
Team Fan Apparel NFL Game Day Hooded Sweatshirt
Amazon
Team Fan Apparel NFL Game Day Hooded Sweatshirt
Stay cozy and show off your team spirit with this hooded Bengals sweatshirt. Order it ASAP so it arrives before the big game. 
$55
Cincinnati Bengals '47 Super Bowl LVI Bound Side Patch Adjustable Hat
Cincinnati Bengals '47 Super Bowl LVI Bound Side Patch Adjustable Hat
Fanatics
Cincinnati Bengals '47 Super Bowl LVI Bound Side Patch Adjustable Hat
This Bengals ball cap is an absolute must for any fan. It features the Bengals logo on the front and the game's LVI logo on the side. 
$34
Cincinnati Bengals '47 Super Bowl LVI Bound MVP Adjustable Hat
Cincinnati Bengals '47 Super Bowl LVI Bound MVP Adjustable Hat
Fanatics
Cincinnati Bengals '47 Super Bowl LVI Bound MVP Adjustable Hat
Bet you don't have a hat like this yet. The adjustable cap comes in black and features a velcro-back closure. 
$32
Siskiyou Sports NFL Rhinestone Earrings
Siskiyou Sports NFL Rhinestone Earrings
Siskiyou via Amazon
Siskiyou Sports NFL Rhinestone Earrings
If you're looking to add some sparkle to your Bengals game day outfit, try these earrings. These rhinestone one-inch hoop earrings feature a floating Bengals logo. They are made with hypoallergenic fishhook posts.
$10
Franklin Sports Youth NFL Football Receiver Gloves
Franklin Sports Youth NFL Football Receiver Gloves
Franklin Sports Store via Amazon
Franklin Sports Youth NFL Football Receiver Gloves
These youth gloves are officially licensed by the NFL. They feature the authentic Bengals team logo and have a silicone palm with extended thumb and forefinger coverage. They're currently sold in two sizes. 
$25
NFL Plastic Snack Helmet
NFL Snack Helmet
HSN
NFL Plastic Snack Helmet
This NFL plastic snack helmet will be the most festive snack bowl at your Big Game viewing party. The removable trays are dishwasher safe.
$60

