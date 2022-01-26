Everything You Need to Host a Super Bowl Party on Feb. 13
Football fans, your time has come -- Super Bowl LVI is almost here! The NFL playoffs are still going on to determine the two teams that will go head to head for the 56th Super Bowl 2022 victory on Feb. 13, in Inglewood, California. And as SoFi Stadium is gearing up for the big game on Super Bowl Sunday, it's time to prep for all of your game day viewing needs.
As for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, prepare to feast your eyes on a performance from artists who have a total of 43 Grammys and 21 Billboard No. albums combined, featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.
If you're skipping a packed stadium or the nearest sports bar to watch the game at the comfort of your home with friends or family, ET has gathered a selection of watch party staples for optimal football game viewing, eating and drinking. From party supplies including the perfect chip and dip bowl and an on-demand alcohol delivery service to a smart TV with crystal clear display, you'll find everything you could need here for your Super Bowl party.
Shop all of our picks below.
