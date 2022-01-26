Everything You Need to Host a Super Bowl Party on Feb. 13

Football fans, your time has come -- Super Bowl LVI is almost here! The NFL playoffs are still going on to determine the two teams that will go head to head for the 56th Super Bowl 2022 victory on Feb. 13, in Inglewood, California. And as SoFi Stadium is gearing up for the big game on Super Bowl Sunday, it's time to prep for all of your game day viewing needs.

As for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, prepare to feast your eyes on a performance from artists who have a total of 43 Grammys and 21 Billboard No. albums combined, featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

If you're skipping a packed stadium or the nearest sports bar to watch the game at the comfort of your home with friends or family, ET has gathered a selection of watch party staples for optimal football game viewing, eating and drinking. From party supplies including the perfect chip and dip bowl and an on-demand alcohol delivery service to a smart TV with crystal clear display, you'll find everything you could need here for your Super Bowl party.

Shop all of our picks below.

Peacock Peacock Peacock Super Bowl LVI will air Sunday, Feb. 13, on NBC. Sign up for a Peacock subscription to watch the game live, along with access to hit shows, movies, NBC live TV and original series, which you can stream across all screens. Choose from two plans: limited commercials for $4.99 per month or commercial free for $9.99 per month. $5 AND UP/MONTH Sign Up

55" Samsung 'The Frame' Smart TV Samsung via Best Buy 55" Samsung 'The Frame' Smart TV Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching football. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. No matter if you're admiring Hopper's "Early Sunday Morning" or jamming along to Carrie Underwood's Sunday night football intro, this QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.) $1,500 $1,400 Buy Now

55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV Samsung 55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV Will the Super Bowl be broadcast in 4K this year? No matter what stream of the game you're watching, this 55-inch Samsung QLED lets you watch the game in upscaled 4K resolution, thanks to its machine-based learning AI. The smart TV also features next-gen apps, streaming services and advanced controls. It's also compatible with most voice assistants. $1,100 $850 Buy Now

75" Samsung 4K Smart TV Samsung 75" Samsung 4K Smart TV Watch NFL stars battle it out in gorgeous color and luminosity with this 75-inch Samsung LED TV. The TV features low lag rates and minimized blur, so you'll always be able to keep up with the plays. The 4K smart device also provides tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV with an on-screen guide. $1,000 $950 Buy Now

Samsung 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and DOLBY AUDIO Best Buy Samsung 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and DOLBY AUDIO Upgrade your sound for the big game with these incredibly priced surround sound speakers. The wireless speakers connect to your TV via Bluetooth for the easiest set up possible, and the included subwoofer will give you the extra pop of bass you need to make you feel like you're watching the Halftime Show live and in person. $280 Buy Now

AuKing Mini Projector Amazon AuKing Mini Projector Take the Super Bowl party to another level when you project the big game on to your entire wall. $100 $90 Buy Now

Goldbelly Food Delivery Goldbelly Goldbelly Food Delivery Satisfy any craving during the big game with Goldbelly delivery from a number of winning restaurants. From wings and BBQ to subs, pizza and more, Goldbelly has all your favorite foods ready to be delivered to your doorstep in time for your Super Bowl party. $39 AND UP Buy Now

Drizly Alcohol Delivery Drizly Drizly Alcohol Delivery For those of the legal drinking age, choose from an expansive selection of beer, wine and liquor and get it delivered to your door in under 60 minutes. Drizly partners with local retailers in your area, so you never run low on your favorite drinks. $5 OFF YOUR FIRST ORDER Buy Now

