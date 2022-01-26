Shopping

Everything You Need to Host a Super Bowl Party on Feb. 13

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Football fans, your time has come -- Super Bowl LVI is almost here! The NFL playoffs are still going on to determine the two teams that will go head to head for the 56th Super Bowl 2022 victory on Feb. 13, in Inglewood, California. And as SoFi Stadium is gearing up for the big game on Super Bowl Sunday, it's time to prep for all of your game day viewing needs.

As for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, prepare to feast your eyes on a performance from artists who have a total of 43 Grammys and 21 Billboard No. albums combined, featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. 

If you're skipping a packed stadium or the nearest sports bar to watch the game at the comfort of your home with friends or family, ET has gathered a selection of watch party staples for optimal football game viewing, eating and drinking. From party supplies including the perfect chip and dip bowl and an on-demand alcohol delivery service to a smart TV with crystal clear display, you'll find everything you could need here for your Super Bowl party. 

Shop all of our picks below.

Peacock
Super Bowl LVI will air Sunday, Feb. 13, on NBC. Sign up for a Peacock subscription to watch the game live, along with access to hit shows, movies, NBC live TV and original series, which you can stream across all screens. Choose from two plans: limited commercials for $4.99 per month or commercial free for $9.99 per month. 
$5 AND UP/MONTH
55" Samsung 'The Frame' Smart TV
Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching football. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. No matter if you're admiring Hopper's "Early Sunday Morning" or jamming along to Carrie Underwood's Sunday night football intro, this QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)
$1,500$1,400
55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV
Will the Super Bowl be broadcast in 4K this year? No matter what stream of the game you're watching, this 55-inch Samsung QLED lets you watch the game in upscaled 4K resolution, thanks to its machine-based learning AI. The smart TV also features next-gen apps, streaming services and advanced controls. It's also compatible with most voice assistants.
$1,100$850
75" Samsung 4K Smart TV
Watch NFL stars battle it out in gorgeous color and luminosity with this 75-inch Samsung LED TV. The TV features low lag rates and minimized blur, so you'll always be able to keep up with the plays. The 4K smart device also provides tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV with an on-screen guide.
$1,000$950
Samsung 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and DOLBY AUDIO
Upgrade your sound for the big game with these incredibly priced surround sound speakers. The wireless speakers connect to your TV via Bluetooth for the easiest set up possible, and the included subwoofer will give you the extra pop of bass you need to make you feel like you're watching the Halftime Show live and in person.
$280
AuKing Mini Projector
Take the Super Bowl party to another level when you project the big game on to your entire wall. 
$100$90
Funny Super Bowl Game Day T-Shirt
When you don't watch football, but you're down for the festivities and a performance -- This shirt just about explains it.
$19$13 AND UP
Insignia™ - 5 Qt. Digital Air Fryer
Use this Insignia™ - 5 Qt. Digital Air Fryer to cook your wings, veggies, and desserts for your party.
$120
Goldbelly Food Delivery
Satisfy any craving during the big game with Goldbelly delivery from a number of winning restaurants. From wings and BBQ to subs, pizza and more, Goldbelly has all your favorite foods ready to be delivered to your doorstep in time for your Super Bowl party. 
$39 AND UP
Drizly Alcohol Delivery
For those of the legal drinking age, choose from an expansive selection of beer, wine and liquor and get it delivered to your door in under 60 minutes. Drizly partners with local retailers in your area, so you never run low on your favorite drinks. 
$5 OFF YOUR FIRST ORDER
Football Tablecloth
Score big when your guests see this Football tablecloth.
$9$8
Buddeez Party Top New Beverage Dispenser
Make enough punch for everyone with this 1.75 gallon drink dispenser. Please drink responsibly.
$20$17
Charcuterie Platter and Serving Tray
Get an extra $10 off when you apply the coupon to this Charcuterie board and Serving Tray.
$30$18
Bamboo Pizza Peel Paddle with Handle
Even if you ordered the pizza from your local restaurant, serve the guests with this bamboo pizza paddle. Get an extra $5 off when you apply the coupon, while supplies last.
$16
Picnic At Ascot Bamboo Divided Serving Platter with 4 Bowls and 4 Bamboo Spoons
This chic bamboo board comes with four ceramic bowls and four bamboo spoons -- perfect for serving appetizers, condiments, spreads and snacks. 
$96$44 AT MACY’S
Certified International It's Just Words Ceramic Chip And Dip Bowl 13.8"
A two-in-one bowl for the classic chips and guac pairing. We love the fun "dip it" lettering. 
$23 AT TARGET
BP. Comfy Top & Comfy Joggers
Stay comfy while you watch the game at home in this stylish loungewear set from BP. Great for those who are mostly there for the food and drinks. 
$39 $20 (TOP)
$39$25 (JOGGERS)
Carl Banks White/Red Super Bowl LVI First Team Scoop Neck 3/4-Sleeve T-Shirt
Celebrate big with this three-quarter t-shirt from G-III 4Her by Carl Banks, decorated with this year's Super Bowl logo and its location at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles.
$60
From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen
Create your most memorable party menu with recipes from Snoop Dogg, who will be performing at the LVI Halftime Show. The cookbook features 50 recipes from Tha Dogg, including soul food favorites like baked mac & cheese, which will be sure to impress all your guests.
$18$13
Inflatable Football Field Buffet Cooler
Keep your drinks ice cold with this on-theme inflatable cooler and stay refreshed through the entire game.
$19
JOYIN 72 Pack Touchdown Football Themed Cups
Win big with these adorable football cups, the perfect place to pour your signature party drink.
$20$19

