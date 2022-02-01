Shopping

Los Angeles Rams Merch for the Big Game: Fan-Favorite Jerseys, Hats and Team Gear

By Lily Rose‍
Chanting "Whose house?!" feels even better when you're wearing Rams merch. On Feb. 13, the Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals for the title of NFL championship at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. 

If you're a Rams fan, then you know you need to don royal blue and gold for the big game, wherever you're watching it from. No matter if you're a bandwagon fan or have been a Rams fan since their last Super Bowl win in 2000, you deserve to rock Rams gear. Luckily, we've found the best official Rams merch out there right now. But time is running out. 

The countdown to the Big Game has begun. Now is the time to buy Rams merch including official Rams hats, t-shirts, slippers, kitchen things you need to host a viewing party, jewelry and more.

Shop our picks below.

Team Fan Apparel NFL Game Day Adult Pro Football T-Shirt
Team fan apparel NFL game day adult pro football T-Shirt
Team Fan Apparel via Amazon
Team Fan Apparel NFL Game Day Adult Pro Football T-Shirt
This classic Rams T-shirt will let everyone know what team you're rooting for. The pre-shrunk tee runs up to a 2XL. 
$28
Aaron Donald Los Angeles Rams Nike Women's Game Jersey
rams
Fanatics
Aaron Donald Los Angeles Rams Nike Women's Game Jersey
Rooting for the Rams' defensive tackle? You can proudly wear his name and number on this jersey. 
$120
Los Angeles Rams Majestic Threads Super Bowl LVI Bound Hollywood 3/4-Sleeve T-shirt
Los Angeles Rams Majestic Threads Super Bowl LVI Bound Hollywood 3/4-Sleeve T-shirt
Fanatics
Los Angeles Rams Majestic Threads Super Bowl LVI Bound Hollywood 3/4-Sleeve T-shirt
This T-shirt is a great option for people who want to look sporty, but not too sporty. The tee runs up to a 2XL.
$45
Zubaz NFL Team Jogger Pant
Zubaz NFL Team Jogger Pant
Zubaz via Amazon
Zubaz NFL Team Jogger Pant
Show your love for the Rams all over your body, legs included. These comfortable joggers feature a wide elastic waistband and two inseam side pockets. They currently run up to an XL.
$50
Los Angeles Rams '47 Super Bowl LVI Bound MVP Adjustable Hat
Los Angeles Rams '47 Super Bowl LVI Bound MVP Adjustable Hat
Fanatics
Los Angeles Rams '47 Super Bowl LVI Bound MVP Adjustable Hat
This hat will make a great memento for when the Los Angeles Rams battle the Cincinnati Bengals at the Big Game. The adjustable hat features a back velcro closure.
$32
Foco NFL Team Logo Memory Foam Slide Slippers
Foco NFL Team Logo Memory Foam Slide Slippers
Foco via Amazon
Foco NFL Team Logo Memory Foam Slide Slippers
These waffle-knit slippers have a soft, memory-foam interior and a gripped outsole. These slippers are available in sizes 7 to 14.
$34
NFL Plastic Snack Helmet
NFL Plastic Snack Helmet
HSN
NFL Plastic Snack Helmet
This NFL plastic snack helmet will be the most festive snack bowl at your viewing party for the championship football game. The removable trays are dishwasher safe.
$60
The Sports Vault NFL Kitchen Knives
The Sports Vault NFL Kitchen Knives
Amazon
The Sports Vault NFL Kitchen Knives
These Rams knives are almost too cool to use. They make the perfect game day utensils for carving meats, slicing baguettes and cutting bits of cheese for your charcuterie spread. 
$30
Aminco NFL Swirl Heart Earrings
Aminco NFL Swirl Heart Earrings
Aminco via Amazon
Aminco NFL Swirl Heart Earrings
Show your love for the Rams with a sweet pair of heart-shaped earrings. These dangly earrings are made with hypoallergenic fish hook backings.
$6
Rawlings NFL Downfield Youth Football
Rawlings NFL Downfield Youth Football
Rawlings Store via Amazon
Rawlings NFL Downfield Youth Football
Can your kid toss the ball like Matthew Stafford? Buy this youth-sized Rams football and find out. 
$13

