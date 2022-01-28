Kim Kardashian West and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, are spending time with Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, and a few of the sisters' close friends. The group was photographed having dinner and going to an escape room on Wednesday night, with Kim and Pete holding hands.

The group -- which included Tracy Romulus, Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro -- had dinner at Quarters Korean BBQ, then had some fun at 60out: Escape Room, where it appeared they had the entire place to themselves. Kim looked chic in black leggings, a hoodie and thigh-high Vetements satin boots, while Pete kept it casual in jeans, sneakers, a hat and a hoodie. Meanwhile, Khloe -- who showed off her fit figure in black Balenciaga leggings, a bomber jacket and sneakers -- appeared in good spirits, leaving with Pierson, Halcro and Romulus.

An eyewitness tells ET that the group "was super low-key" during dinner and that they stayed under the radar.

"Pete and Kim look so genuinely happy together," the eyewitness says. "They looked as though they are really digging each other and having such a blast. Pete sat on Kim's right side and the whole time her body was tilted facing him. They were smiling and giggling with each other throughout the night."

"Everyone at the table seemed super relaxed and happy," the eyewitness adds. "Both Kim and Khloe looked incredible. Khloe especially seemed really at ease, especially with all of the recent drama with Tristan."

Earlier this month, a source told ET that the Kardashian family is fully supportive of 41-year-old Kim's relationship with 28-year-old Pete. The couple hasn't been shy about showing PDA on their date nights, which have included grabbing pizza and ice cream together.

"Kim's family absolutely adores Pete and welcomes the idea of their relationship with open arms," the source said. "Kim radiates when Pete is around and the family really takes notice of that and respects Pete for bringing out Kim's best self."

"Kim and Pete are always laughing together and are constantly in hysterics," the source continued. "Pete brings out a side of Kim that she loves. She adores Pete's sense of humor and their chemistry is on another level. Kim likes that he is so authentically himself. He's also really sweet and always puts Kim first. They get along wonderfully and share a really special bond."

Meanwhile, a source recently told ET that 37-year-old Khloe is still recovering from her on-again, off-again boyfriend, 30-year-old Tristan Thompson, fathering a son with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, who was born in December. He publicly apologized to Khloe after a paternity test showed he was the father.

"Khloe is really hurt and saddened by Tristan's actions and his public apology isn't helping," the source said. "This has been a tough pill for her to swallow and she does feel unsettled and pretty crushed."

Another source told ET that Khloe is currently focusing on bettering herself following her split from Tristan.

"Khloe has been spending time with her sisters and family, working out, eating healthy, and focusing on her mind, body and soul," the source said. "She's getting back on her A-game."

