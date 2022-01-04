Maralee Nichols' Rep Says 'There Was Never Any Doubt' That Tristan Thompson Was the Father of Her Son
Maralee Nichols’ rep is speaking out after Tristan Thompson publicly confirmed that he fathered a child with the personal trainer. In a statement, Harvey Englander, a spokesperson for Nichols, tells ET, "There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby."
Englander's statement continues, "Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements."
On Monday, Thompson shared a lengthy statement on his Instagram Story confirming that the child, born on Dec. 1, is his.
"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions," the 30-year-old NBA pro wrote. "Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son."
"I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal, both publicly and privately,” he added.
During his apology, Thompson took the time to address Khloe Kardashian, his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his 3-year-old daughter, True.
“Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he wrote. “You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”
"My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you," Thompson continued. "I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."
Nichols is currently suing the basketball player for child support. Thompson filed a countersuit, which was dismissed last month. In court documents obtained by ET, Thompson admitted to having sex with Nichols in March after attending a party in Texas.
At the time, Thompson and Kardashian were still dating.
In addition to his children with Nichols and Kardashian, Thompson is also father to 5-year-old Prince with Jordan Craig.
