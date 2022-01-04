How Khloe Kardashian Is Doing After Tristan Thompson Confirms He Fathered Another Child
Khloe Kardashian's doing her best to keep her head up amid Tristan Thompson's revelation that he fathered a third child with Maralee Nichols.
A source tells ET the 37-year-old reality TV star "has been doing her best to stay positive, take care of herself both mentally and physically, and continue to focus on her biggest priority, True." The source adds that Khloe and Tristan have been in touch, and while the NBA star has been apologetic in an attempt to smooth things over after what he's put her through, the source is adamant the communication between them is strictly about matters regarding True.
"Khloe and Tristan are in touch about logistical things and about what's going on with True," the source said, "and that's really the focus when they're communicating. He has been apologetic and attempting to make things better."
Khloe, of course, is hardly going through this ordeal alone. The source says "the family is sticking by Khloe's side and trying to uplift her." But while a source previously told ET the family's "kind of over him right now," the family "will always be respectful of Tristan, as will Khloe, since he's the father of True."
The NBA star on Monday took to his Instagram Story to confirm that the child, who was born on Dec. 1, is his from a short-lived affair with Maralee. Tristan took "full responsibility" for his actions, while adding that "now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son." Tristan is already dad to 4-year-old son Prince with Jordan Craig and 3-year-old True with Khloe.
Tristan also addressed his ex directly, writing in his Story, "Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years." What's more, Tristan said his actions "certainly have not lined up with the way I view you." He went on to say he has the "utmost respect and love" for Khloe.
As for Maralee, she's currently suing Tristan for child support. A counter lawsuit filed by Tristan against Maralee was dismissed last month.
