Kim Kardashian is Dripping in Pearls at the 2023 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian has arrived!

Despite conflicting reports that no members of the Kardashian-Jenner family were invited to this year's Met Gala, the 42-year-old reality star made an appearance on Monday night on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Kim was dripping in jewels and pearls on the red carpet, sporting a dramatic updo with her hair and elegant white train behind her. Her gown, designed by Schiaparelli, featured over 50,000 freshwater pearls and over 16,000 crystals.

The theme this year is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and celebrates the full work and life of the late designer.

Kim teased her appearance last Wednesday, posing with Lagerfeld's cat, Choupette, on Instagram.

"Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris. We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld’s office to get a little inspiration for the Met," she captioned the pic.

Kim first attended the Met Gala in 2013 while pregnant with her daughter, North. She made headlines for her bold Givenchy floral look from Riccardo Tisci while posing with her then-fiancé, Kanye West. She also attended fashion's biggest night with Kanye by her side in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019. The SKIMS founder rocked the red carpet solo in 2017, 2018 and 2021. And last year, she brought her then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, as her date as she made a controversial appearance in Marilyn Monroe's "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" gown.

Kim's comments about having to drop 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into the dress and the controversial claims that she had damaged the historic garment that followed made headlines.

The Met's Lagerfeld-themed exhibition -- which opens to the public on May 5 and closes on July 16 -- features 150 of Lagerfeld's designs from Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Fendi, Chloe as well as his own personal line and are accompanied by his sketches. The Chanel creative director died in February 2019. He was 85 years old.

At the time of his death, Kim honored the late fashion great on Instagram, writing, "We lost a true legend!!!! You were such an inspiration to the world! You shot my first fashion shoot and I was so nervous to work with such an icon! The world is so much chicer because you existed! I am beyond honored to have met you and had the opportunity to work with you. You are so loved and will be so missed 💔"

After the theme was announced in September, it sparked backlash due to Lagerfeld's alleged past problematic comments, including in 2009 that "no one wants to see round women." In 2018, he also said he was "fed up" with the #MeToo movement. Coincidentally, Lagerfeld also made some controversial comments about Kim back in 2016 when she was robbed at gunpoint and more than $11 million in jewelry was stolen from her in Paris, France. At the time, Lagerfeld told The Telegraph of the incident, "You cannot display your wealth and then be surprised that some people want to share it with you."

The dress code this year is "in honor of Karl." The co-chairs for the spring fashion event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

