Kendall Jenner's 'Starting Five' NBA Ex-Boyfriends Get Shout-Out at 2023 ESPY Awards
Kendall Jenner's Relationship With Bad Bunny Is Getting 'More Se…
Keke Palmer's Partner Darius Jackson Shames Her Over See-Through…
Oscar De La Hoya Praises Travis Barker for Raising Daughter Atia…
Heidi Klum on Returning to 'AGT' and If She Ever Plans to Walk A…
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Calls Out Actor for Quitting 'Yel…
'The Blacklist' Series Finale: James Spader Goes on His Final Co…
Kristen Bell on Secret to Her and Dax Shepard's Marriage (Exclus…
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie on Going All In For 'Barbie' (Exc…
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Talks Feeling ‘Overwhelmed’ Dating Her a…
Brian Austin Green 'Happy' for Ex Megan Fox After Machine Gun Ke…
Adele Calls Tom Sandoval ‘Trash’ After Learning About Scandoval …
Tom Cruise’s Son Connor Makes Rare Public Appearance to Support …
'Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Daisy Kelliher Breaks Down Colin Mac…
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Call Off Divorce and 'Reconciling'…
Emily Blunt and Matt Damon Dish on 'Oppenheimer' Cast Margarita …
'America's Got Talent': Simon Praises 'Sensational' Autistic, Bl…
Inside Olympic Gold Medalist Shawn Johnson’s Nashville Home (Exc…
'Wonka' Official Trailer
Zac Efron Flaunts His Toned Muscles on a Yacht in St. Tropez
Pat McAfee is poking fun at Kendall Jenner. During Wednesday's 2023 ESPY Awards, the sports analyst made a joke about the reality's star romantic history with several NBA players.
"Kendall Jenner's starting five would win the NBA championship every single year," Pat quipped to laughs from the crowd at Hollywood's Dolby Theater.
It's not the first time someone has made a joke about Kendall's "starting five" in reference to NBA players Devin Booker, Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, Jordan Clarkson and Kyle Kuzma.
When the meme first circulated in 2019, Kendall herself reacted to it, writing on Twitter, "2 out of 5 accurate, thanks." Those two are presumably Devin and Blake, both of whom Kendall has confirmed she's dated.
However, that didn't stop Kendall's own family from getting in on the joke. Last month, Kendall's sister, Kim Kardashian, wore a shirt that read, "Kendall Starting Five" in a video posted to TikTok.
Meanwhile, it seems Kendall has moved on from athletes to musicians, as she's currently romantically linked to Bad Bunny. Back in May, a source told ET that the pair's "relationship is getting more serious."
"He is not only spending more time with Kendall, but with the rest of the family as well," the source said. "[Kendall is] enjoying their low-key relationship and is excited about where they're headed. They're both always laughing and smiling together and have similar family values."
Check out the 2023 ESPYs winner's list to see all of Wednesday's recognized athletes.
RELATED CONTENT:
Alix Earle Makes Red Carpet Debut With Braxton Berrios at ESPY Awards
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Look Stylish at ESPY Awards: PICS!
2023 ESPY Awards: The Complete Winners List
Related Gallery