Pat McAfee is poking fun at Kendall Jenner. During Wednesday's 2023 ESPY Awards, the sports analyst made a joke about the reality's star romantic history with several NBA players.

"Kendall Jenner's starting five would win the NBA championship every single year," Pat quipped to laughs from the crowd at Hollywood's Dolby Theater.

"Kendall Jenner's starting five would win the NBA championship every single year" pic.twitter.com/0xjjR7Klpe — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) July 13, 2023

It's not the first time someone has made a joke about Kendall's "starting five" in reference to NBA players Devin Booker, Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, Jordan Clarkson and Kyle Kuzma.

When the meme first circulated in 2019, Kendall herself reacted to it, writing on Twitter, "2 out of 5 accurate, thanks." Those two are presumably Devin and Blake, both of whom Kendall has confirmed she's dated.

However, that didn't stop Kendall's own family from getting in on the joke. Last month, Kendall's sister, Kim Kardashian, wore a shirt that read, "Kendall Starting Five" in a video posted to TikTok.

Meanwhile, it seems Kendall has moved on from athletes to musicians, as she's currently romantically linked to Bad Bunny. Back in May, a source told ET that the pair's "relationship is getting more serious."

"He is not only spending more time with Kendall, but with the rest of the family as well," the source said. "[Kendall is] enjoying their low-key relationship and is excited about where they're headed. They're both always laughing and smiling together and have similar family values."

Check out the 2023 ESPYs winner's list to see all of Wednesday's recognized athletes.

