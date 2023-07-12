Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Look Stylish on ESPY Awards Red Carpet -- See the Pics!
King and queen of the red carpet. Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, shined at the 2023 ESPY Awards.
The couple looked stylish as could be as they posed for photos, with Patrick sporting a light-colored suit without a shirt, and Brittany wearing a black dress with cutouts.
Wednesday's big show also provided an opportunity for the couple to enjoy a bit of a date night, a rare outing for the couple who share two children -- 2-year-old daughter Sterling and 6-month-old son, Bronze.
Patrick is nominated for two awards at Wednesday's star-studded show, including Best Athlete -- Men's Sports and Best NFL Player, for leading the Kansas City Chiefs to Super Bowl victory back in February.
The 2023 ESPY Awards ceremony broadcasts live at 8 p.m. ET / PT on ABC from Los Angeles. Check out all the winners from this year's ceremony, and for more on the Mahomes' happy family, watch the video below.
