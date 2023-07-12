2023 ESPY Awards: The Complete Winners List

The biggest names in sports and entertainment came together on Wednesday night to honor the year's best, most influential and inspiring athletes at the 2023 ESPY Awards.

Coming into the big show -- held this year a the Dolby Theater in Hollywood -- some sports icons and burgeoning stars were getting special recognition for impressive displays for the first time. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James entered the Best Record-Breaking Performance for the first time, following his show-stopping basketball season during which he broke the NBA's all-time scoring record.

Additionally, Soccer star and darling of last year's FIFA World Cup Lionel Messi also received his first-ever nomination for Best Athlete in Men's Sports, where he joined two-time nominee and Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes.

Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin received her third nomination for Best Athlete in Women's Sports this year, joining newcomers to the category basketball player A'ja Wilson, soccer player Sophia Smith and tennis player Iga Świątek.

So who walked away with yet another moment of victory and glory under their belt? Check out the full list of the night's big winners -- marked in bold -- below!

Best Athlete, Men's Sports

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs -- **WINNER!

Lionel Messi, Argentina

Best Athlete, Women's Sports

Mikaela Shiffrin, Ski -- **WINNER!

Sophia Smith, Portland Thorns

Iga Świątek, Tennis

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Best Breakthrough Athlete

Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women’s Basketball

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Angel Reese, LSU Women’s Basketball

Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners

Best Record-Breaking Performance

Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title, defeating Casper Ruud in the French Open final. Breaking a tie with rival Rafael Nadal for the most major singles trophies in the history of men’s tennis, which dates to the 1800s

LeBron James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA career scoring record

Mikaela Shiffrin breaks the record for the most World Cup victories with her 87th win

Max Verstappen wins the Mexican Grand Prix, breaking the record for most wins in a season

Best Championship Performance

Leon Edwards, UFC - defeats Kamaru Usman by 5th-round KO to win UFC welterweight title, handing Usman his first UFC loss

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets - 2023 NBA Finals MVP

Lionel Messi, Argentina - 2022 World Cup Final - scored 2 goals and scored in the penalty shootout to win Man of the Match and he won the Golden Ball as FIFA's best player of the tournament

Rose Zhang, LPGA - defeated Jennifer Kupcho in a two-hole sudden death playoff, making history by winning by becoming the first woman in 72 years to win her first professional start.

Best Comeback Athlete

-Jon Jones, UFC - Jones' first fight in the UFC since 2020. He was last seen in action against Dominick Reyes, where he defended his light-heavyweight championship at UFC 247. While Jon Jones was plotting a move to the heavyweight division, he and the UFC president did not see eye-to-eye over fighter pay. Jones felt that he needed to be paid more for a move up to the heavyweight division, which resulted in him delaying his return.

*Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets - Murray missed the entirety of last season due to a torn ACL in his left knee. He suffered the injury in a game against the Golden State Warriors on April 12, 2021, and didn't play in the 18 months since then. -- **WINNER!

-Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun - 2022 WNBA Comeback Player of the Year. Thomas missed all but six games last season while recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. The eight-year veteran has started all 36 of Connecticut’s games in 2022, and was an All- Star earlier this season. She leads the team in assists (6.1), steals (1.7) and minutes played (32.1).

-Justin Verlander, Current New York Mets / Houston Astros - 2022 NL Comeback Player of the Year, after being limited to only six innings in 2020 and missing the entire '21 season due to Tommy John surgery, the Astros' ace returned this season to go 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA -- the lowest by any AL pitcher since Pedro Martinez posted a 1.74 ERA in 2000.

Best Play

Michael Block Hole-in-One! GOLF

Justin Jefferson with the Catch of the Century NFL

Ally Lemos with the perfect corner to tie the National Championship game NCAA

Trinity Thomas Perfect 10 Tying the All-Time NCAA Record NCAA

Best Team

Denver Nuggets, NBA

Georgia Bulldogs, NCAA Football

Kansas City Chiefs, NFL

Las Vegas Aces, WNBA

Louisiana State Tigers, NCAA Women’s Basketball

Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball

Vegas Golden Knights, NHL

Best College Athlete, Men's Sports

Zach Edey, Purdue Men’s Basketball

Duncan McGuire, Creighton Soccer

Brennan O’Neill, Duke Lacrosse

Caleb Williams, USC Football

Best College Athlete, Women's Sports

Jordy Bahl, Oklahoma Softball

Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women’s Basketball

Izzy Scane, Northwestern Lacrosse

Trinity Thomas, Florida Gators Gymnastics

Best Athlete with a Disability

Erica McKee, Sled Hockey Team

Zach Miller, Snowboarding

Aaron Pike, Wheelchair Racing & Cross-Country Skiing

Susannah Scaroni, Wheelchair Racing

Best NFL Player

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best MLB Player

Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Justin Verlander, Houston Astros

Best NHL Player

Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

David Pastrňák, Boston Bruins

Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins

Best NBA Player

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Best WNBA Player

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury

Candace Parker, Chicago Sky (Current Las Vegas Aces)

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm (Current New York Liberty)

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Best Driver

Brittany Force, NHRA

Kyle Larson, NASCAR

Josef Newgarden, IndyCar

Max Verstappen, F1

Best UFC Fighter

Leon Edwards

Jon Jones

Islam Makhachev

Amanda Nunes

Best Boxer

Gervonta Davis

Devin Haney

Claressa Shields

Shakur Stevenson

Best Soccer Player

Aitana Bonmatí, Spain/Barcelona

Erling Haaland, Norway/Manchester City

Lionel Messi, Argentina/PSG

Sophia Smith, USWNT/Portland Thorns

Best Golfer

Wyndham Clark

Nelly Korda

Jon Rahm

Scottie Scheffler

Best Tennis Player

Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic

Aryna Sabalenka

Iga Świątek

RELATED CONTENT:

2023 ESPYS Nominees: See the Full List

2022 ESPY Awards: The Complete Winners List