2022 ESPY Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2022 ESPY Awards kicked off Wednesday night and honored the biggest, best and most inspiring sports stars and athletes of the year.

Returning to Los Angeles, the stars were honored at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in a star-studded show hosted by Stephen Curry.

Some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment turned out to showcase the year's greatest athletes and most incredible moments in an uplifting and inspiring night of celebration and appreciation. Between competitive categories and special honorary awards, there was no shortage of emotional speeches and joyous celebrations.

Check out the complete list of winners below. We will be updating throughout the show, with winners marked in bold.

Best Athlete, Men's Sports

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers



Best Athlete, Women's Sports

Oksana Masters, Cross Country Skiing, Road Cycling, Biathlon

Sunisa Lee, Gymnastics

Katie Ledecky, Swimming

Candace Parker, Chicago Sky

Best Breakthrough Athlete

Trinity Rodman, Washington Spirit

Eileen Gu, Skier

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Best Record-Breaking Performance

Stephen Curry passes Ray Allen for most 3-pointers made in NBA history

Jocelyn Alo breaks Lauren Chamberlain's home run record for most in Division I history (96)

Allyson Felix, Track & Field, won her 11th career medal surpassing Carl Lewis for the United States track and field record

Tom Brady becomes the NFL all-time passing yards leader overtaking Drew Brees

Best Championship Performance

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams – Super Bowl LVI

Julianna Pena, UFC 269

Max Verstappen, F1 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalance – Stanley Cup Finals

Best Comeback Athlete

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

Trey Mancini, Baltimore Orioles

Diamond DeShields, Phoenix Mercury

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Best Play

Unbelievable Corner Kick Goal by Megan Rapinoe

Justin Tucker's 66-yard NFL record field goal

Ja Morant's poster dunk

Hansel Emmanuel with the play of the year

Best Team

Golden State Warriors, NBA

Chicago Sky, WNBA

Atlanta Braves, MLB

Los Angeles Rams, NFL

Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball

Georgia Bulldogs, NCAA Football

Colorado Avalanche, NHL

Best Olympian, Women's Sports

Sunisa Lee, Gymnastics

Oksana Masters, Cross Country Skiing, Road Cycling, Biathlon

Katie Ledecky, Swimming

Allyson Felix, Track & Field

Best Olympian, Men's Sports

Nathan Chen, Figure Skating

Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey

Nick Mayhugh, Track & Field

Caeleb Dressel, Swimming

Best Game

*Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills in an OT thriller (AFC Divisional Game) -- WINNER!

UConn defeats NC State in double OT (Elite 8 NCAA Women's Basketball)

Kansas' 16-point rally, which was the biggest comeback in championship game history (NCAA Men's Basketball Championship)

Bryce Young rallies Alabama to beat Auburn in four OTs (NCAA Football Iron Bowl)

Best College Athlete, Men's Sports

*Bryce Young, Alabama Football - -WINNER!

Dante Polvara, Georgetown Men's Soccer

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga Men's Basketball

Logan Wisnauskas, Maryland Lacrosse

Best College Athlete, Women's Sports

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina Women's Basketball

Jaelin Howell, Florida State Soccer

*Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma Softball -- WINNER!

Charlotte North, Boston College Lacrosse

Best International Athlete, Men's Soccer

Karim Benzema, Real Madrid

Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City

Sadio Mane, Liverpool

Kylian Mbappe, PSG

Best International Athlete, Women's Soccer

Alexia Putellas, Barcelona

Sam Kerr, Chelsea

Vivianne Miedema, Arsenal

Caroline Graham Hansen, Barcelona

Best NFL Player

*Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams -- WINNER!

TJ Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Best MLB Player

*Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels -- WINNER!

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Jorge Soler, Atlanta Braves

Best NHL Player

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers

Best Driver

Kyle Larson, NASCAR

Max Verstappen, F1

Steve Torrence, NHRA

Alex Palou, IndyCar

Best NBA Player

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

*Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors -- WINNER!

Best WNBA Player

Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun

Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury

Candace Parker, Chicago Sky

Best Boxer

Tyson Fury

Shakur Stevenson

Katie Taylor

Mikaela Mayor

Best MMA Fighter

Alexander Volkanovski

*Charles Oliviera -- WINNER!

Kamaru Usman

Kayla Harrison

Best Athlete, Men's Golf

Scottie Scheffler

Cameron Smith

Justin Thomas

Jon Rahm

Best Athlete, Women's Golf

Nelly Korda

Ko Jin-young

Lydia Ko

Minjee Lee

Best Athlete, Men's Tennis

Rafael Nadal

Dylan Alcott

Carlos Alcaraz

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Best Athlete, Women's Tennis

Emma Raducanu

Ashleigh Barty

Iga Swiatek

Leylah Fernandez

Best Athlete, Men's Action Sports

Eli Tomac, Supercross

Alex Hall, Ski

Yuto Horigome, Skateboard

Ayuma Hirano, Snowboard

Best Athlete, Women's Action Sports

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Snowboard

Eileen Gu, Ski

Rayssa Leal, Skateboard

Chloe Kim, Snowboard

Best Jockey

Flavien Prat

Irad Ortiz

Jose Ortiz

Joel Rosario

Best Athlete With a Disability, Men's Sports

Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey

Nick Mayhugh, Track & Field

Brad Snyder, Paratriathlon & Swimming

Ian Seidenfeld, Table Tennis

Best Athlete With a Disability, Women's Sports

Oksana Masters, Cycling & Nordic/Biathlon

Jessica Long, Swimming

Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding

Kate Ward, Soccer

Best Bowler

Jason Belmonte

Anthony Simonsen

Kyle Troup

Dom Barrett

Best MLS Player

Valentin Castellanos, NYCFC

Jesus Ferreira, FC Dallas

Carles Gil, New England Revolution

Carlos Vela, LAFC

Best NWSL Player

Ashley Hatch, Washington Spirit

Aubrey Bledsoe, Washington Spirit

Jess Fishlock, OL Reign

Caprice Dydasco, NJ/NY Gotham FC

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Dick Vitale

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Gretchen Evans

Arthur Ashe for Courage Award: Vitali Klitschko

Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year: Denver Broncos



The 2022 ESPY Awards air Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

