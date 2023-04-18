During a recent Instagram Stories Q&A, Brittany Mahomes opened up about how she deals "with all the women trying to get after" her husband, Patrick Mahomes.

According to multiple reports, when asked by a user how she feels about women making a pass at her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband, Brittany replied, "Lol it's actually really sad how disrespectful some women are...But they are a waist [sic] of my time & not going to disturb my peace."

The mother of two added that she "used to have a very hard time" and "get extremely annoyed" when other women would flirt with Patrick, but now she says she's "to a point" where she "could care less" about their attempts.

She also answered a similar question calling out the negative social media comments she's gotten in the past about the couple's relationship when a user asked why people always say that Patrick "can do better" than her. Brittany responded, "Cause they are silly."