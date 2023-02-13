Patrick Mahomes celebrated his Super Bowl win with a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth. Patrick and his wife, Brittany, took their children, Sterling Skye, 23 months, and baby Bronze, 11 weeks, to Disneyland on Monday, where the couple officially debuted a sweet shot of the newborn's face.

The family of four was all smiles as Patrick held onto baby Bronze and little Sterling sat sweetly in Mom's arms. Dressed in Kansas City Chiefs colors, the outing comes less than 24 hours after Patrick helped the Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII.

Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

The proud dad also had a solo shot snapped of him and Bronze, along with Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

The trip to Disney was both Bronze and Sterling's first, with Patrick also marking the moment on Instagram.

"Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling! ❤️," the Super Bowl champ wrote.

The family shared another sweet moment ahead of Sunday's game, when Patrick was joined on the sidelines by his wife and their daughter. Prior to getting in position next to his team, the history-making QB shared a kiss with Brittany and their baby girl.

Bronze, meanwhile, wasn't on the field with the family. The couple welcomed the little one in November, and up until now, only shared a sweet Instagram post announcing the news, which saw baby Bronze lying on a brown blanket with the name "Mahomes" printed across it.

"Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shared on Instagram, with his wife commenting, "Baby boy."

The 27-year-old football player is named after his father, Pat Mahomes, a former professional baseball pitcher, and is now carrying on the family name with his own son.

The family announced back in May that they were expecting a new addition just two months after Patrick and Brittany tied the knot at a beautiful ceremony in Hawaii.

