Jackson Mahomes had fun in the stands -- and in the bathroom -- at Sunday's Super Bowl. The younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, and newly appointed MVP, Patrick Mahomes, took fans behind the scenes with a series of bathroom selfies before Rihanna's halftime performance.

Ahead of the game, Jackson also posted his view of the field from the stands, writing "it's time" on his Instagram Story and posting a photo of himself standing on the field.

Jackson also posted photos and videos of Rihanna's halftime performance, including a video of himself dancing during "We Found Love." When Rihanna finished, Jackson also posted a celebratory video commemorating the pop star's performance.

The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on Sunday, with a score of 38-35. Patrick Mahomes scored three of the Chiefs' touchdowns during the game.

Jackson spoke about his relationship with Patrick in a 2020 YouTube video, saying the brothers have a normal sibling relationship.

"It's just like being related to anybody else," he said. "He's a cool person, like we're super close. We have a great relationship, so I think that's pretty cool."

