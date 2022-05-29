NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Matthews, are adding to the team! The Kansas City Cheifs star took to Instagram to share the news that Brittany is pregnant with their second child.

Posting a series of photos with Brittany and their 1-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye, Mahomes wrote, "Round 2!" In the adorable snaps, Sterling is holding a sign that reads "big sister duties coming soon," and in the last photo, the sign is replaced with an ultrasound image.

It's been a very exciting couple of years for the NFL couple. Though the pair have been dating since they met at Whitehouse High School in Texas, they tied the knot just two months ago at a gorgeous wedding ceremony in Hawaii. And, of course, they welcomed Sterling Skye to the world in February 2021.

Their baby girl was adorable at their Maui wedding ceremony wearing an all-white dress to match her mom. Also on hand to celebrate the occasion was Mahomes' brother, Jason Mahomes, who was the best man. In addition to his teammate, Travis Kelce, who was one of the groomsmen.

Fast-forward to this past February, Matthews and Mahomes honored their daughter on her first birthday. "My Ster Girl is ONE! I can't believe it," Matthews gushed. "YOU my sweet girl deserve the world!! Your Daddy & I love you more & more everyday, we can not wait to see where this life takes you & all the things you will conquer!"

Mahomes continued the love for Sterling Skye, writing, "My (heart emoji) turns 1 today! Daddy loves you!"

Congrats to the Super Bowl-winning family!

RELATED CONTENT:

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Are Married

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Celebrate 9th Anniversary

Patrick Mahomes Celebrates 1 Month With Daughter Sterling In Sweet Pic

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' Daughter Makes Her IG Debut

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Welcome First Child