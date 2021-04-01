Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are marking a major milestone. The new parents celebrated their 9th anniversary on Wednesday with a private candlelit dinner. Matthews shared a photo from their date night, calling the NFL star her "favorite human."

"9 Years with my Favorite Human❤️🥰 I Love You Lots!! #happyanniversary," she wrote alongside the pic.

Mahomes shared the same sweet snap of him and his fiancée with the caption, "year 9❤️."

The personal trainer shared more moments from their anniversary dinner on her Instagram Story.

The walkway to their private table was lined with rose petals and candles.

Instagram/Brittany Matthews

Matthews also shared some of the details and decor set-up to commemorate the occasion.

Instagram/Brittany Matthews

Instagram/Brittany Matthews

The couple got engaged in September after 8 years of dating. Mahomes announced the news on his Instagram Story by sharing a photo of his fiancee's gorgeous engagement ring.

"Ring SZN," the athlete wrote on the photo, adding a kissing face emoji and tagging his lady love.

Instagram Story

Matthews also shared photos of the engagement on her IG Story. In one pic, there was a wall of white roses and marquee lights that read "Will You Marry Me?"

"This happened today," the bride-to-be captioned the shot. In another, there was a table for two with candles and a gorgeous floral arrangement.

Instagram Story

Last month, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback celebrated one month as a new dad. Mahomes took to Instagram to share an adorable new photo marking one month with his little girl.

"1 month❤️," Mahomes wrote alongside the pic, which shows him smiling down at his newborn daughter, Sterling, laying in his arms. The infant, wearing a large pink bow, was facing her dad in the photo.

Matthews shared the same pic on her Instagram with the caption, "Ster is 1 Month🥺💕."

The couple welcomed Sterling on Feb. 20. Soon after, Matthews revealed that she and Mahomes would be sharing photos as they feel comfortable.

"We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right. I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world!" she wrote on Instagram. "Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her."

RELATED CONTENT

Patrick Mahomes Celebrates 1 Month With Daughter Sterling In Sweet Pic

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' Daughter Makes Her IG Debut

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Welcome First Child

Super Bowl 2021: Everything to Know About the Performances, Players and More! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery