Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle just made their red carpet debut, a mere weeks after he spoke out about his breakup from Sophia Culpo following a years-long romance.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver and TikTok star showed up Wednesday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles at the 2023 ESPYs, where Berrios looked dapper in a pastel-shade suit, while Earle rocked a strapless black leather dress, which she complemented with a pair of black Steve Madden square to heels.

Earlier in the day, Earle posted a minute-long TikTok video she dubbed "GRWM [Get Ready With Me] ESPYs," in which she's seen sitting in the makeup chair while a team is handling her hair and makeup. She's also chugging an energy drink, and she explains to her more than 5.5 million followers that she'll need it because she and Berrios are slated to hit an after-party immediately following the awards show. The problem? She says the pair has a flight booked for 6 a.m. the next day, and she admits they just may miss that flight.

In any event, Earle shows off the final look at the end of the video, which she captioned, "Wait until you guys see the FINAL LOOK OMGGGG .. think my fav ever #espys #grwm."

The red carpet debut comes just weeks after Berrios set the record straight about the timeline of his breakup from Culpo.

"I was in a relationship for two years. It was a good relationship. It was a healthy one," he said. "Towards the end of it, we got in conversations along the lines of we just weren't working out. So when we split back in January, that's why."

Berrios noted that his split with Culpo "had nothing to do with anything else," and "had nothing to do with anybody else, for that matter."

He spoke out after Culpo posted a since-deleted TikTok that appeared to throw shade at Earle after the social media star was photographed with the NFL player.

Braxton Berrios Talks Sophia Culpo Split Amid Alix Earle Romance Rumor

2023 ESPYS Nominees: See the Full List

Tristan Thompson Roasted at ESPYs by Lil Rel Howery