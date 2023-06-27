Braxton Berrios is speaking out. Amid relationship drama between the Miami Dolphins player's ex, Sophia Culpo, and his rumored new flame, TikTok star Alix Earle, Berrios took to his Instagram Story to address the situation.

"I don't want to start anything. I don't want to fuel anything. I genuinely want all of this to be over and everybody to move on and do whatever makes them happy," he said, before alluding to his years-long romance with Culpo.

"I was in a relationship for two years. It was a good relationship. It was a healthy one," he said. "Towards the end of it, we got in conversations along the lines of we just weren't working out. So when we split back in January, that's why."

Berrios noted that his split with Culpo "had nothing to do with anything else," and "had nothing to do with anybody else, for that matter."

"We just didn't work out, and that's OK," he said. "So it's been very weird and kind of sad to see what's gone on since then. I've been quiet because it's totally out of character for me to talk about my private life publicly, but I feel like it needed to be touched on now."

Berrios' Instagram Story statement comes after Culpo posted a since-deleted TikTok that appeared to throw shade at Earle after the social media star was photographed with the NFL player.

Culpo spoke out again on her Instagram Story shortly thereafter, saying, "I'm sorry the internet has their panties in a wad. It wasn't that deep. It really wasn't that deep. I'm literally getting texts from my friends like, 'I'm thinking of you, are you doing okay?' I'm good. I'm good. The internet is wild, but we're good."

