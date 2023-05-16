Seth Rogen Reveals His Worst Breakup: 'I Started Crying' (Exclusive)

Seth Rogen is opening up about his worst breakup. On the latest edition of "Spilling the E-Tea," the 41-year-old actor reveals that his worst-ever split came in his early 20s.

"I got dumped on my birthday," he recalls. "... I was dating a women and we went out on my birthday to a fancy restaurant. She broke up with me at the table and I started crying. I lived to tell the tale."

While Rogen says he's "still friends" with that particular ex, he admits of the split, "That was a bummer."

Rogen's breakup tale comes amid his and Rose Byrne's promotional tour for their new Apple TV+ series, Platonic. On the show, the duo stars as a platonic pair of best friends who reconnect after a falling out over one's dislike for the other's spouse. That particular scenario is something Rogen has experience with in his own life.

"This is a good cautionary tale. I had a friend who was dating a woman and they... broke up. To make him feel better I was like, 'I'll be honest, she sucked. I never liked her.' I maybe said some specifically more disparaging things about her than that and then they got back together," Rogen says. "And we're all hanging out and she's like, 'Hey, Seth, I hear you didn’t like me.' I literally turned to him and I was like, 'You told her?! Are you insane? Why did you do that?'"

Since Rogen and Byrne have significant others in real life -- the former is married to Lauren Miller and the latter has been in a long-term relationship with Bobby Cannavale -- they fully believe that a platonic friendship, like the one their characters have on the show, is possible.

"You're a platonic friend of mine," Rogen tells Byrne. "I have many platonic friends who are women and men... You've gotta be a f**king weirdo to not be able to be friends with someone [if gender is the issue]."

Rogen and Byrne also agree that the former dying his hair bleach blond for the role was a good move.

"It looked good," Rogen says of his hair. "Lauren liked how it looked. But I think the subtext of a 40-year-old man with bleach blond hair is sad, and so I think that was the conflict at play there. It looked good. Undeniably. Everywhere I went I got compliments... It looked better, fully. Everyone was like, 'You look better.'"

"Then when I let it grow out and cut it off, everyone was like, 'I thought you were gonna keep it,'" he adds. "I was like, 'I can't keep it. Are you insane? I'm 40! I literally did that when I was 15.'"

Platonic premieres May 24 on Apple TV+.

