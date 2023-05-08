Seth Rogen's Beloved Dog Zelda Dies: 'We Belonged to Each Other'

Seth Rogen has shared some heartbreaking news.

On Monday, the Superbad actor revealed that his dog, Zelda, died.

"We said goodbye to our perfect girl Zelda on Thursday, May 4th," Rogan shared on Instagram. "She was almost 14 years old. She was truly the most special, magical creature. She taught us about love, resilience, strength and kindness. We loved her more than words can describe. Everyone who met her saw what a unique little puppy she was. She’d stare in to your soul with her gigantic buggy eyes. She was so judgmental, that when she loved you, you really knew you earned it, and it made you feel like you had won."

"She had an incredible life and was lucky to have so many friends and shared her special love with so many people.," the actor continued. "She was a girl who was so shy no one adopted her as a baby who became a girl who travelled to multiple countries, appeared in three movies, on two magazine covers, and inspired countless works of Zelda-art— including a lighter that is now in the homes of hundreds of people."

Next to the post was a series of pictures of Zelda posing alone, Zelda posing with Rogen and his wife, Lauren Miller, and even a sweet video of her wagging her tail for the camera. Rogen's sweet tribute continued with a long list of things he and Miller loved about their pet.

He added, "We have a (long) list of things that were special about her. Here are a few highlights:

—Her big eyeballs and her intense eye contact —How it feels when she stretches while I’m holding her in my arms —How she comes inside before she’s done pooing, takes a treat and then runs to the door when she realizes she has to poo more —The sound she made for Zankou chicken."

"The way the fur on her legs looks like culottes from the back —Her leave me alone side eye

—The way she would sit and wait to be called to walk through the metal detectors at the airport and then she’d run through them and everyone would comment about what a good girl she was —How she always wants to sleep in Seth’s spot —When she would go to the door pretending to have to go out, but just wanted to get us away from our food, although she would never actually go for it —Her big gigantic poops that always surprised people because of her small size —The way she loved sprinting up and down hotel hallways —How she’d ask Seth to take her outside over and over again just for treats —The way she pounced on seaweed and her paws left tracks in the sand. And then she’d “kill it” and ask to take it home. —How incredible it felt to wake up in the morning and see her starring back at me."

After sharing the list of sweet memories, the Super Mario Bros. actor shared one final message.

"We belonged to each other and we will miss her forever," he wrote.

The comments section was filled with people leaving condolences.

"So sorry for your loss💔," Paris Hilton wrote.

"Zelda was the best. So sorry to hear this," Mindy Kaling said.

Rogen and Miller, 41, do not have any children and have been open about their decision to not have children of their own.

In March, Rogen spoke to ET's Matt Cohen about his family's reaction to him and his longtime loves choice.

"My family's really fine with it. I think they've known for a long time [that] we probably weren't gonna have kids," he told ET. "They got my sister, [who] has two kids, so my parents have grandchildren and they're keeping them busy. That box is ticked, I think, to them in some ways."

