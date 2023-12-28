Tammy Slaton wasn't expecting this! The 37-year-old 1000-Lb. Sisters star couldn't help but gush over her new hairstyle after experiencing an increase in growth since undergoing weight-loss surgery.

"I kinda wanted to talk about my hair, actually," Tammy said in a new TikTok video, thanking a fan for a compliment on her color and style.

Tammy called back to the show's fourth season, which was shot in February. "My hair has actually grown in so much," she remarked, marveling that it "has not even been a year."

According to People, Tammy underwent bariatric surgery in July 2022. Along her weight-loss journey, she has reportedly lost 440 pounds and is now down to 285 pounds. At her heaviest, Tammy weighed 725 pounds.

"The surgery actually has done wonderful for my hair and for my body and for my health," Tammy said on social media. "And for my everything."

She added, "I'm proud of myself. I'm proud of my hair."

Tammy Slaton / TikTok

Tammy also showed off the back of her hair, which was tied up into a messy bun, revealing that only the front pieces are short.

"I don't like hair in my face," she explained. "I keep it brushed out of my face."

Tammy also noted that her look is "a work in progress."

"It's not perfect like I want it to be," she admitted, "but it's a start."

The fifth season of 1000-Lb. Sisters premiered earlier this month. New episodes air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

