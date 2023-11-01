Tammy Slaton is embracing her impressive weight loss. The 37-year-old star of 1,000-Lb. Sisters took to social media on Halloween to share her two costumes after undergoing weight loss surgery in 2022.

Rocking both a two-piece skeleton look as well as a floor-length Cleopatra dress, Tammy gave her fans a full-body glimpse at her slimmed down frame.

Turning around to show the complete costumes, Tammy is seen walking without assistance and does not appear to be using an oxygen tube.

The TLC star got lots of love in the comments section from her fans and followers.

"TAMMY OMG u look wonderful," one wrote.

"So proud of you, woman!!!!" another commented.

It's been a difficult year for Tammy. In July, the reality star revealed that her husband, Caleb Willingham, had died at the age of 40.

"I miss him like crazy but I wanted to thank everybody for -- I'm sorry -- thank everybody for their comments," she said in a tearful video at the time. "I appreciate them, I really do."

