Tammy Slaton is sharing some sweet tributes to her late husband posted by friends and family.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star confirmed on Saturday that her husband, Caleb Willingham, had died at the age of 40.

Slaton took to Instagram on Saturday morning to confirm the news with a series of photos in which she's hugging Willingham.

She captioned the post, "Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness ❤️❤️."

Following the tragic news, fans poured into Slaton's comments section offering condolences. One fan wrote, "Oh nooo I just finished your last season a few days ago I was so happy for you both 😭😢 Tammy I'm so so sorry! Rest in paradise Caleb!" Another fan added, "@queentammy86 I'm so, so sorry. You have my love & prayers. 🙏."

Following her tribute post, Slaton began sharing some of the fan tributes and messages of support that were sent to her on social media, reposting them to her Instagram story.

"My heart aches for you, darlin'" Instagram user Arianthee wrote. "I can't imagine the pain that comes from a loss of this magnitude."

"Sending love to @queentammy86 and her family today 💕💕💕" YouTuber Zachary Mike posted. Meanwhile, influencer Tiffany Murray-Dickinson posted, "“Everyone keep @queentammy86 in your thoughts today, please. I can’t imagine, so sad."

Slaton, who as of late has been showing off her major weight loss transformation, met Willingham in 2022 while at a weight loss center in Ohio.

They got engaged just weeks after meeting and their quick trip down the aisle had her family questioning whether the "shotgun wedding" was due to her possibly being pregnant.

As documented on the TLC hit series, Slaton's sisters grilled him when they finally met him. But he wasn't deterred by their blunt confrontation. "When you love somebody, you don't let anything get in the way," he said in a confessional.

On the day of their wedding, Slaton famously had cold feet, telling her family she felt like she was about to pass out. But she worked off those nerves, and soon those nerves gave way to exuberance.

"A year ago I didn't even think I was gonna be alive," she said in a confessional. "And now I’m getting married."

TLC cameras captured Slaton's special day, in which Willingham cried the moment he saw Slaton in her wedding dress. When she saw him waiting for her at the altar, Slaton called it "magical."

Slaton also released a statement to People on Saturday, sharing, "I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing. He was my best friend and I loved him dearly... When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

Willingham's cause of death remains unclear. In a statement to ET, a TLC spokesperson said, "We are deeply saddened to learn of Caleb Willingham’s passing. Our condolences go out to Tammy, his family and friends at this difficult time."

