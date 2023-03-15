'1000-Lb Sisters': Tammy's Family Thinks She Might Be Pregnant (Exclusive)
Tammy Slaton's family is questioning the reason for her quick wedding. In an exclusive clip of an upcoming episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, Tammy's family wonders if a pregnancy might be the reason she and Caleb Willingham have decided to tie the knot so quickly.
"I'm going to ask the question that all four of us is really dying to really want to know," Tammy's family member says. "Are you pregnant?"
"Nobody's having a shotgun wedding," Tammy, who tied the knot in November, tells her family, before further discussing the situation in a confessional.
"The heck? I ain't pregnant," she insists. "This is crazy. I can't believe my family thinks I'm getting married because I'm pregnant. They're stupid."
The wedding, Tammy tells her family, is not because she's pregnant, but because of the people she and Caleb would like to attend the celebration.
"I get it and we both understand, but people here would like to come, my friends, the family we've made here," Tammy explains of the center where she and Caleb have been focusing on their weight loss journey.
"Thank God," Amy Slaton tells the cameras of her sister's explanation, before joking, "Next step is to get on birth control."
The inquisition didn't stop there, though, with another one of Tammy's family members asking, "When you and Caleb be hugging and kissing on each other, y'all be rubbing trachs together?"
"I can't stand you," Tammy replies, before admitting her nerves over the whole situation in a confessional.
"I'm nervous," she says. "I just want my family to support me and be happy for me. It's my life and I should get what I want."
1000-Lb Sisters airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.
