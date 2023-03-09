1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton is showing off her dramatic weight loss. The reality TV personality took to Instagram earlier this week to share nine photos of her much slimmer physique.

The caption-free post was met with lots of praise and encouragement in the comments from her followers and fans of the TLC show.

"I think I speak for everyone when I say WE ARE SO PROUD OF YOU 👏," one user wrote, with another noting that Slaton no longer had the tracheal tube she had been using to help her breathe, "Omg Tammy you look amazing! And no more trach! I have cried on every episode this season! You freakin' did it girl! I am so proud of you!"

"Gotta admit Tammy, you proved a whole lot of us wrong. Way to go & keep it up! 👏👏👏👏👏👏," another follower wrote.

The post was Slaton's first since Feb. 14, marking her return to the app after taking a bit of an Instagram hiatus in March 2022.

Slaton's weight loss journey has been documented on the latest season of the reality show, with Slaton most recently hitting a major weight loss goal that qualified her for weight loss surgery.

Dropping from 717 lbs. to 534 lbs., Slaton could hardly contain her excitement when she saw the scale.

"When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second," Slaton said during the Feb. 7 episode. "I'm like 14 lbs. under my goal weight. From over 700, that's a huge drop."

She added, "I'm feeling thrilled, proud, excited -- just all the emotions. I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!"

Slaton is eligible to undergo bariatric surgery with surgeon Dr. Eric Smith, and while her new pics show off an even greater change in her weight than viewers have seen on TV, it's not yet confirmed whether or not she has had the procedure.

A Feb. 28 episode of the show, however, shows Slaton being celebrated by her whole family as she leaves the Ohio rehab facility she had been at to undergo the weight loss operation.

Her family's support moved Slaton to tears, with the 36-year-old telling the camera she "needed to know that they love me no matter what" ahead of the surgery.

"I needed to know that they're here for me. They love me. That's one of the biggest things to help push me through to get to where I am now," she shared.

See more when new episodes of 1000-Lb. Sisters air Tuesdays on TLC at 9:00 p.m. ET.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2

Meghan McCain Claims She's Being Urged to Take Ozempic for Weight Loss

NeNe Leakes' Son Brentt Shows Off 100-lb Weight Loss After Stroke

‘FBI’ Star Zeeko Zaki Reflects on 100-Lb. Weight Loss (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery