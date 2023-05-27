1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton is giving fans an up-close view at her natural beauty.

The 36-year-old TLC star took to Instagram on Saturday and posted "6 beautiful photos of myself without filters." Her oxygen tube was also noticeably absent. It's the first time she's posted a photo without an oxygen or tracheal tube since her birthday on July 27, 2021.

In the photos, Tammy's holding the phone snapping selfies while wearing a denim jacket, floral top and glasses. Her fans were quick to flood her comments section with words of encouragement. One fan wrote, "Your skin looks so good! What do you use on it? Looking so healthy, Tammy."

Another comment read, "Gosh I like you even better without the filters! You look even more beautiful! ☺️," with another fan adding, "You look great, congratulations, all your hard work shows. You are glowing from the inside out. Keep going beautiful .❤️."

Tammy's post comes nearly three months after she shared photos of her dramatic weight loss. Back in March, the TV personalty also took to Instagram and shared nine photos of her slimmer physique.

"I think I speak for everyone when I say WE ARE SO PROUD OF YOU 👏," one user wrote, with another noting that Slaton no longer had the tracheal tube she had been using to help her breathe, "Omg Tammy you look amazing! And no more trach! I have cried on every episode this season! You freakin' did it girl! I am so proud of you!"

"Gotta admit Tammy, you proved a whole lot of us wrong. Way to go & keep it up! 👏👏👏👏👏👏," another follower wrote.

Slaton's weight loss journey has been documented on the latest season of the reality show, with Slaton most recently hitting a major weight loss goal that qualified her for weight loss surgery.

Dropping from 717 lbs. to 534 lbs., Slaton could hardly contain her excitement when she saw the scale.

"When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second," Slaton said during the Feb. 7 episode. "I'm like 14 lbs. under my goal weight. From over 700, that's a huge drop."

