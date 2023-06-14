Tammy Slaton has come so far in her weight-loss journey, and she showed just how much when she surprised her surgeon on his birthday by walking on her own!

The sweet encounter went down last week when the 1000-Lb. Sisters star showed up to Dr. Eric Smith's office and surprised him and his staff big time. Smith documented the milestone moment on his Instagram account and in the video, Slaton can be seen walking on her own and giving Smith a hug.

Slaton can also be seen taking immense pride that she's walking without her oxygen tube. Another staff member gives Slaton a hug and after a few moments, that staffer can be seen crying happy tears. Slaton asks her if she's crying, which later elicited an "Aww" from Slaton.

"Look who came to visit me on my birthday! 🥳@queentammy86," Smith captioned his post. In a separate post, Smith poses with Slaton and fellow TLC star Chris Combs.

"Feeling blessed today from all the birthday love from my patients, staff, friends and family," Smith captioned the post. "You all mean the world to me and make every year more exciting! 🎂."

Just a few weeks ago, Slaton took to Instagram and shared an up-close view at her natural beauty when she posed for photos without a filter and without her oxygen tube. Prior to that post, Slaton had not posted a photo without an oxygen or tracheal tube since her birthday on July 27, 2021.

Back in March, Slaton shared photos of her dramatic weight loss.

"I think I speak for everyone when I say WE ARE SO PROUD OF YOU 👏," one user wrote, with another noting that Slaton no longer had the tracheal tube she had been using to help her breathe, "Omg Tammy you look amazing! And no more trach! I have cried on every episode this season! You freakin' did it girl! I am so proud of you!"

"Gotta admit Tammy, you proved a whole lot of us wrong. Way to go & keep it up! 👏👏👏👏👏👏," another follower wrote.

