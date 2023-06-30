Tammy Slaton is slaying when it comes to her weight loss transformation, and it's crystal clear that a photo's worth a thousand words -- and applauses!

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star took to Instagram earlier this week and shared a full-body mirror selfie in which she shows off her slim figure while wearing a floral dress. Slaton strikes a somber pose, and while she's not smiling in the photo, there are plenty of reasons for her to do so.

In the photo, Slaton is not using her crutches, she doesn't use a filter for the photo, and she's once again seen without her oxygen tube. Remember, back in May she posted a photo without an oxygen or tracheal tube for the first time since her birthday on July 27, 2021.

Slaton's latest photo had fans flooding her comments section with congratulatory messages. One fan wrote, "Where did Tammy go? 🧐 You look incredible!" Another added, "So proud of you. I had rny may 2022. I’ve lost 150 pounds. Just like you my weight almost killed me a few times. Your strength has inspired & given me so much hope. Love you girl!"

Earlier this month, Slaton surprised Dr. Eric Smith and his staff when she showed up to his office on his birthday walking on her own. In the sweet video shared by the doctor who is featured on the TLC show, Slaton's walking without the use of crutches and without needing her oxygen tube. In that same video, one of Smith's staff members also cries happy tears.

It was first back in March when Slaton shared photos of her dramatic weight loss.

"I think I speak for everyone when I say WE ARE SO PROUD OF YOU 👏," one user wrote, with another noting that Slaton no longer had the tracheal tube she had been using to help her breathe, "Omg Tammy you look amazing! And no more trach! I have cried on every episode this season! You freakin' did it girl! I am so proud of you!"

Keep slaying!

RELATED CONTENT:

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’: Tammy Slaton Gets Cold Feet Day of Wedding This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Surprises Staff, Walks on Her Own

'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Posts Selfies Sans Oxygen Tube

'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss

Related Gallery