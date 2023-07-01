Caleb Willingham, the husband of 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton, has died. He was 40.

Slaton took to Instagram on Saturday morning to confirm the news with a series of photos in which she's hugging Caleb. She captioned the post, "Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness ❤️❤️."

The cause of death remains unclear. In a statement to ET, a TLC spokesperson said, "We are deeply saddened to learn of Caleb Willingham’s passing. Our condolences go out to Tammy, his family and friends at this difficult time."

Following the tragic news, fans poured in Slaton's comments section offering condolences. One fan wrote, "Oh nooo I just finished your last season a few days ago I was so happy for you both 😭😢 Tammy I'm so so sorry! Rest in paradise Caleb!" Another fan added, "@queentammy86 I'm so, so sorry. You have my love & prayers. 🙏."

Slaton, who as of late has been showing off her major weight loss transformation, met Caleb in 2022 while at a weight loss center in Ohio. They got engaged just weeks after meeting, and their quick trip down the aisle had her family questioning whether the "shotgun wedding" was due to her possibly being pregnant.

Her response to all that chatter?

"The heck?"

As documented on the TLC hit series, Slaton's sisters grilled him when they finally met him. But he wasn't deterred by their blunt confrontation.

"When you love somebody, you don't let anything get in the way," he said in a confessional.

On the day of their wedding, Slaton famously had cold feet, telling her family she felt like she was about to pass out. But she worked off those nerves, and soon those nerves gave way to exuberance.

"A year ago I didn't even think I was gonna be alive," she said in a confessional. "And now I’m getting married."

TLC cameras captured Slaton's special day, in which Caleb cried the moment he saw Slaton in her wedding dress. When she saw him waiting for her at the altar, Slaton called it "magical."

RIP.

