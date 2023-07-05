Tammy Slaton is grieving. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star took to social media in response to one fan's touching comment after the death of her husband, Caleb Willingham, offering a tear-filled update on how she's doing since the loss.

"I hate getting on here and everybody seeing me like this," Slaton began her video, in which she was already visibly crying.

"I'm having stages of grief," she continued. "Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man. I still do."

Slaton confirmed on Saturday that Willingham had died at the age of 40.

"I miss him like crazy but I wanted to thank everybody for -- I'm sorry -- thank everybody for their comments," she said. "I appreciate them, I really do."

Slaton said she would refrain from sharing the details of how Willingham died, telling fans that "no offense, but it's really personal."

She did directly address one follower, who had commented, "Tammy, Jesus will be with you every step of the way holding you tight [through] this difficult time [you're] going through. Be strong."

"Your comment is why I'm making this post," Slaton responded. "It touched my heart. I'm aware he's looking down on me. I know he's not in pain anymore. I know he's in a better place."

Slaton concluded her message by once again thanking fans for their condolences.

"I love you all from the bottom of my heart," she said. "Believe it or not, he really loved you all, too."

The video comes after Slaton first addressed Willingham's death with an Instagram post featuring several images of the couple.

She captioned the carousel, "Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness ❤️❤️."

Slaton, who as of late has been showing off her major weight loss transformation, met Willingham in 2022 while at a weight loss center in Ohio.

They got engaged just weeks after meeting and their quick trip down the aisle had her family questioning whether the "shotgun wedding" was due to her possibly being pregnant.

As documented on the TLC hit series, Slaton's sisters grilled him when they finally met him. But he wasn't deterred by their blunt confrontation. "When you love somebody, you don't let anything get in the way," he said in a confessional.

On the day of their wedding, Slaton famously had cold feet, telling her family she felt like she was about to pass out. But she worked off those nerves, and soon those nerves gave way to exuberance.

"A year ago I didn't even think I was gonna be alive," she said in a confessional. "And now I’m getting married."

TLC cameras captured Slaton's special day, in which Willingham cried the moment he saw Slaton in her wedding dress. When she saw him waiting for her at the altar, Slaton called it "magical."

Willingham's cause of death remains unclear. In a statement to ET, a TLC spokesperson said, "We are deeply saddened to learn of Caleb Willingham’s passing. Our condolences go out to Tammy, his family and friends at this difficult time."

RELATED CONTENT:

'1000-Lb. Sisters:' Tammy Slaton Shows Major Weight Loss in First Full-Body Selfie This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'1000 lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Shares Tributes to Late Husband

'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton's Husband Caleb Dead at 40

'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Shares Full-Body Selfie

'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Surprises Staff, Walks on Her Own

'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Posts Selfies Sans Oxygen Tube